Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny Remaster Releases Free Demo

Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny has a free demo you can play on PC and consoles, showcasing the remaster released earlier this year

Capcom released a new free demo this week for Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny, giving players a chance to try out the remaster for themselves. The move is a little odd because this version of the gamehas already been released, as it came out nback in late May 20205 along with a remaster of the first game. Best we can surrmise is that its their way of getting you hyped about Onimusha: Way of the Sword coming in 2026, and maybe enticing you to get the remasters over the holiday season. The demo is available right now on PC via Steam and all three major consoles.

Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny

Return to feudal Japan and take on the role of Jubei Yagyu, a swordsman on a quest for vengeance against the demonic lord Nobunaga Oda. Jubei Yagyu returns in this sequel. Voiced by Yusaku Matsuda, Jubei will forge new alliances as he sets out on a quest of revenge with awakened powers of the Oni. Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny returns with HD graphics and improved controls on the original game's intense swordplay and dramatic revenge story. Play as Jubei Yagyu and make your way through feudal Japan with your allies. Experience the origins of the classic samurai series remastered in high-definition! The first two Onimusha games are now available in 16:9 widescreen format with additional gameplay enhancements such as modernised controls. This game has additional language support adapted from the original script.

New Gallery mode where you can view over 100 sketches by the game's character designer, Keita Amemiya.

New digital soundtrack selection with all 43 tracks from the original soundtrack of Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny.

Hell mode difficulty (game over after taking one strike).

The Man in Black, Team Oni, and Puzzle Phantom Realm mini games will be available to play at the very beginning.

Auto-save feature and easy weapon switch for improved playability.

