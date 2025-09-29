Posted in: 2K Games, Borderlands, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Borderlands 4, C4SH

Borderlands 4 Introduces New Incoming Vault Hunter C4SH

Borderlands 4 has already teased a new Vault Hunter will be added to the game down the road with the introduction of C4SH

Article Summary Borderlands 4 will introduce a new Vault Hunter, C4SH, in Story Pack 1: Mad Ellie and the Vault of the Damned.

C4SH is a former casino dealer bot who thrives on luck and the thrill of chasing eldritch artifacts.

His Action Skills are luck-based, offering unpredictable buffs, damage, and risk-reward gameplay options.

Explore the planet Kairos, amass loot, and battle foes solo or co-op in the chaos of Borderlands 4.

2K Games has revealed the next character that will be added to Borderlands 4, as they're preparing to add a new Vault Hunter named C4SH. The character will be introduced in Story Pack 1: Mad Ellie and the Vault of the Damned, which will be released as a DLC addition sometime in Q1 2026. No video or anything in-depth was released, just this sketch and the minor background info we have below. But now you know what to look out for after the new year.

C4SH

A former casino dealer bot, C4SH is now a drifter who chases the probability-breaking highs of cursed eldritch artifacts. As luck would have it, Mad Ellie and the Vault of the Damned is full of cosmic horrors that harbor uncanny curios, some of which can surely bend the odds in C4SH's favor. Like the other Vault Hunters in Borderlands 4, C4SH has three unique Action Skills to choose from, but C4SH's Action Skills are distinctly unpredictable, as they all involve an element of chance. We'll be revealing the full details of his Action Skills later on, but C4SH's risk-reward playstyle can lead to good fortunes like buffing himself and allies, dealing devastating damage, sapping the strength from foes, and more.

Borderlands 4

Crash into Kairos as one of four new Vault Hunters seeking wealth and glory. Wield powerful Action Skills, customize your build with deep skill trees, and dominate enemies with dynamic movement abilities. Break free from the oppressive Timekeeper, a ruthless dictator who dominates the masses from on high. Now a world-altering catastrophe threatens his perfect Order, unleashing mayhem across the planet. Ignite a resistance and blast your way through mechanical monstrosities, bloodthirsty bandits, and vicious beasts.

Amass an arsenal of death-dealing firepower to wreak havoc as you tear your way across Kairos. Fight solo or in co-op with up to three other players in this immense sci-fi adventure, packed with free-form combat and exploration, pulse-pounding boss fights, infinitely varied loot drops, and an eclectic cast of unforgettable characters new and old.

