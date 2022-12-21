Cumber Debuts In Dragon Ball Super Card Game In 2023

Bandai has announced the initial details of the first Dragon Ball Super Card Game set to release in 2023. This expansion will be the third in the Zenkai Series, the set block which kicked off in September 2022 which saw the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. This as-of-yet-untitled expansion is the twentieth main set and has already been teased with cards leaking early through events, include the debut appearance of the Saiyan Cumber. We do not yet have a release date for this set outside of March 2023, but Bleeding Cool will update our readers when Bandai offers an official street date for this set. Leading up to the release of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from the set. First, let's take a look at the first card debuting from this set before Bandai's official previews even begin.

This card features the debut name drop of Cumber in Dragon Ball Super Card Game. Previously featured in Fighter's Ambition's "Evil Saiyan, Malice Made Flesh" SCR, we now see Cumber with his name revealed on a Rare card. Cumber is an ancient Saiyan who serves as the Big Bad of the Prison Planet Saga from the promotional manga and anime Super Dragon Ball Heroes. Cumber is able to use the "Evil Saiyan" state, which an Evil Aura he uses can be formed into different shapes that can be used in battle. Cumber can also use the Great Ape, Golden Great Ape, Super Saiyan, Super Saiyan 3, and Super Saiyan 3 Full Power forms.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from this next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.