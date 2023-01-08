Oorbit Announces New Partnership With LG Electronics In a new partnership announcement, Oorbit will be bringing its services over to LG Electronics and their various Smart TVs.

Oorbit officially revealed a brand new partnership during CES 2023, as they will be bringing their service over to LG Electronic's Smart TVs. Those who use their service and play titles and interact with their metaverse and virtual worlds will be able to experience it directly on these television sets. Everything from virtual concerts on ELYNXIR from PIXELYNX to AI generative multiplayer games in Auxworld from Auxuman. You'll be able to use your ID from PC on a smart app and experience these on a bigger screen in your living room. We have a few quotes about the deal below.

"We've been working on the hardware, networking, and software layers to create the metaverse for almost a decade – it just wasn't called the metaverse back then," says Pooya Koosha, Chief Technology Officer and Oorbit co-founder. "Our proprietary technology is the connective tissue that links virtual worlds together and makes it easy for developers and brands to bring their experiences into the metaverse. Scaling our technology for millions of LG TV customers is the next step in making the metaverse accessible for all."

"At LG, we take pride in driving innovation and bringing new, personalized experiences to consumers, allowing them to easily interact," says Jung Sung-hyun, Head of Content Service Division at LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company. "And we are pleased we can achieve that now once again thanks to Oorbit's vision to give open access to metaverse experiences in one place on our TVs."

"LG has the vision and reach to help Oorbit make the metaverse more accessible to more people through their Smart TVs," says Ash Koosha, CEO, Co-founder of Oorbit. "Imagine playing with a map you bought for one game and taking that same item into a concert where it becomes your backstage pass. Translatable digital ownership is possible with virtual worlds that are connected through Oorbit. Our goal is for users to have access to boundless streams of entertaining content through the devices they already own. Our partnership with LG will dramatically speed our journey toward that goal."