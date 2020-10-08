Bungie Shows Off Destiny 2: Beyond Light's Weapons & Gear

Bungie has revealed new pictures and some information on the weapons and gear you'll find in Destiny 2: Beyond Light. Since you're going to be on a planet with the climate of six Antarctica's on top of each other in the middle of space, the gear and weapons you'll need to survive there are crucial. So there's a bunch of new Exotic items that will help you out that you can secure and equip to make things slightly easier. But not by much. You can check out pics of the gear below along some added info and a trailer showing them off.

Precision hits and hits against enemies affected by Stasis will return to the magazine. Stack this effect to summon a portal which will fire bullets from an alternate timeline of the weapon. Your latest deadly discovery lies within your reach. Grip its handle, feel the weight in your hands, secure in the knowledge that Eramis' Fallen have met their match. It's time to gear up for the storm. Stand tall against the oncoming hordes with this reinforced armor that replaces the Titan's Barricade with Overshield, absorbing damage from incoming fire. Discover and collect new weapons, armor, and accessories suited to your play style. Your weapons are many, Guardian. But then, so too are your foes. Golden Age tech waits below the ice for those who would seek out the darkness, as does cutting-edge weaponry for any Guardian brave enough to wield it. See what lies in wait for those who hunt the mysteries of Europa as the coming darkness grows: Destiny 2: Beyond Light – Exotic Weapons Exotic Pulse Rifle: No Time to Explain*

Exotic Sniper Rifle: Cloudstrike

Exotic Sword: The Lament

Exotic Grenade Launcher: Salvation's Grip Exotic Armor Titan Exotic Helmet: Precious Scars

Titan Exotic Gauntlets: Icefall Mantle

Hunter Exotic Gauntlets: Arthrys's Embrace

Hunter Exotic Helmet: Mask of Bakris

Warlock Exotic Helmet: Dawn Chorus

Warlock Exotic Gauntlets: Necrotic Grip