Open-World Survival Horror Vorax Get Early Access Release
After being teased for a year and a half, horror game Vorax will be released on Steam in Early Access, as it comes out later this week.
Article Summary
- Vorax, IndieGala's survival horror, hits Steam Early Access on July 18.
- Set on a haunted Mediterranean island, survival hinges on resourcefulness.
- Encounter unique adversaries with a variety of survival strategies needed.
- Dynamic weather and day-night cycles intensify the open-world horror.
Indie game developer and publisher IndieGala has officially given their upcoming open-world survival horror game Vorax an Early Access release date. We first heard of the game clear back in February 2023 when they teased a little bit of the content, but we haven't heard much from them since as they've been working on it. Now we'll get a limited version of the game on PC via Steam on July 18. With the news comes a new trailer you can watch above.
Vorax
In the heart of the Mediterranean, a once-tranquil island now harbors a chilling secret. Vorax, an open-world survival horror experience, plunges you into a nightmarish scenario where survival is a relentless struggle against the unknown. A lethal pathogen has swept through the local population, transforming this picturesque setting into a breeding ground for terror. Your ordeal begins with a mission gone horribly awry. As you crash-land onto this forsaken island, you find yourself trapped in an escalating nightmare. Alone, with minimal resources and a meager survival kit, your battle for survival is just beginning.
- Scavenge and Craft: With limited supplies, you must improvise to create tools, weapons, and shelter. The art of survival demands ingenuity and resilience.
- Seek Safe Haven: Construct barricades, fences, and traps in a variety of buildings. Your temporary shelter is your fortress against the horrors that lurk in the shadows.
- Unravel the Mystery: As you delve deeper, the dark origins of the virus and its grotesque effects on its hosts emerge. What secrets does this island hide?
- Dynamic Environment: Explore diverse landscapes – urban sprawls, haunting sewers, enigmatic caves. Each location holds its own dangers and mysteries.
- Unique Adversaries: Face off against foes with unpredictable attack patterns. Every encounter is a test of your survival instincts.
- Tactical Advantage: Utilize a military-grade tactical helmet with an integrated HUD for a strategic edge.
- Realistic Survival Mechanics: Hunt, cook, treat injuries, and manage resources in a world where every decision can mean the difference between life and death.
- The Elements Against You: A day-night cycle and dynamic weather system add layers of complexity to your survival strategy.
- Mental and Physical Endurance: Overcome the psychological toll of isolation and the physical demands of survival.
- Transportation and Repair: Navigate the island with various vehicles, maintaining them to ensure your mobility and survival.