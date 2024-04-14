Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: opera, Opera GX

Opera GX Reveals New Cyberpunk 2077 Browser Mod

Opera has revealed a new mod for their Opera GX gaming browser, as players can now delve into Night City with the Cyberpunk 2077 mod.

Opera has given all you samurais something special for Opera GX, as they have teamed with CD Projekt Red for a new Cyberpunk 2077 mod for the gaming browser. You have the ability to add this special browser mod with adjustable settings for the animated background to personalize it how you wish. Along with shaders, background music, keyboard sounds, and more. We have the rundown of what it's all about from the announcement, along with a quote, as it is live for you to download now.

Opera GX Cyberpunk 2077 Mod

Opera GX allows precise browser operations, from CPU and memory usage to RAM and network bandwidth limiters. It also has built-in ad-blocking and VPN features, among other features, for a better browsing experience whether you're a seasoned netrunner or not! Available for free to all Opera GX users, the Cyberpunk 2077 mod swaps out the browser's regular appearance with a full-featured suite of customizations, including:

Live wallpaper featuring V in Night City alongside his Quadra Turbo-R V-Tech that can react to the time of day, with customized vapor color, glow, and glare effects — experience a lonely and rainy Night City or its colorful neon lights during a bustling nighttime

Custom themes, which can sync up PC RGB lighting with compatibility for Logitech, Razer, Asus, and Corsair products

Background music plus special keyboard and browser sounds for a fully immersive Cyberpunk 2077 netrunning experience

Shader: experience mild symptoms of Cyberpsychosis while browsing

"Do we even need to say how excited we are to include Cyberpunk 2077's genre-defining aesthetics into Opera GX?" said Maciej Kocemba, product director at Opera. "The tools we offer our users to control their digital lives make all of them a netrunner in their own right, so their browser should look the part for a well-rounded, immersive experience straight out of Night City."

