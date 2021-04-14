Operation: Tango Releases New Trailer, New Mission Revealed

Clever Plays, an indie game developer based in Montreal, Canada, has released an all-new preview trailer for their co-op spy game, Operation: Tango. Within the new trailer, a footage of new mission has been revealed! Therein, the main characters, Angle and Alister, attempt to divert a train from a collision by pursuing the suspect responsible for the sinister plot.

Promotional key art for Clever Plays' asymmetrical co-op spy game, Operation: Tango.
According to the press release by Clever Plays:

Angle (agent) and Alister (hacker) can be seen tracking down a suspect on a commuter train packed with civilians, working against the clock to disable the train's engines and prevent a collision course with disaster.
In addition to showcasing Operation: Tango's constantly connected two-person cooperative "It Takes Two to Save the World" gameplay, the trailer also highlights cross-platform gameplay and Friend Pass compatibility that allows players to invite a friend to play with them for free.
You can find the preview trailer for Operation: Tango on YouTube in the video below.
You can find and play a free demo of Operation: Tango via Steam by clicking here! The full game will launch on Tuesday, June 1st of this year. According to the release, "Operation: Tango will be available for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox X/S Series, and Xbox One for $19.99 USD."
A screenshot from the new trailer for Operation: Tango, in which Alister is scanning the media devices of the train's passengers in an effort to find the culprit of the collision attempt.
Clever Plays, based in Montreal, is a ten-person independent studio originally founded in 2013. Their previous game, Leap of Fate, has achieved a MetaCritic score of 80 and has received many positive reviews. Hopefully, Operation: Tango will be as good if not even better! Are you excited about this game? Let us know in the comments below!

