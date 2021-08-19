Opus: Echo Of Starsong Will Be Coming Out On PC In September

The game Opus has a new name as it's being called Opus: Echo Of Starsong, and it just got a brand new release date for PC. The game still remains the same storyline-wise as you play a young woman who can pick up on special vibrations known as "stargong", as she works with a man who is trying to locate their source. The two venture out into space looking for the thing that has brought them together. But will they like what they find or discover something they don't understand? You'll know for yourself when the game drops on to Steam on September 1st, 2021. Enjoy the latest trailer below.

Opus: Echo Of Starsong follows Eda and Jun, two star-crossed adventurers who team up to uncover the source of a mysterious outer space radiance known as the 'Starsong'. Gameplay moves between visual novel style storytelling, puzzle-solving, galaxy charting, space navigating, and third person exploration, as Eda and Jun chart a course to the heart of the galaxy. Seeing is believing – A distinct blend of hand-drawn illustrations and low-poly art lend an eerie beauty to a war-torn, lawless galaxy.

Starstruck heroes – Follow protagonists Jun and Eda as they explore forgotten corners of the galaxy and unravel the truth behind an ancient myth.

Space Opera – Thoughtful sound design and beautifully composed music weaves into the story of the mysterious 'Starsong'.

Stronger Together – Use Eda's voice to locate the elusive asteroid temples, and then disembark as Jun to explore and solve the puzzles within.

Motley crew – Meet a diverse cast of enemies and allies on the journey, each with a backstory tied to the troubled history of the solar system.

Don't lose your way – Manage the ship's resources and upgrade it as you chart a path through the stars, crossing into unknown and dangerous territory.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: OPUS: Echo of Starsong – Release Date Trailer – Theme Song Revealed (https://youtu.be/WZnP3aWNKuA)