Posted in: Games, Kabam, Mobile Games | Tagged: Shop Titans

Shop Titans Launches New Update With Tier 14 & New Dungeon

Kabam has released a new update for Shop Titans this week, bring with it a new tier, a new dungeons, and a number of other additions.

Article Summary Kabam unveils Shop Titans Update 16.0 with Tier 14 items to enhance gameplay.

Explore the lost halls of Elysium in the new challenging dungeon addition.

38 unique blueprints introduced, including tridents and mystical capes.

Advanced Research feature allows further worker upgrades for faster crafting.

Kabam has announced a new update has been released for their free-to-play mobile game Shop Titans, bringing with it some new challenges and content. The crux of this new addition is that they will be introducing Tier 14 items for players to snag and sell in their shops, which is handy for those who refuse to contribute real-world money to the game. Meanwhile. there will also be a brand-new dungeon added to the mix to challenge you, which comes with a new set of lore for players to enjoy. We have more info about it below as the update is officially live.

Shop Titans – Update 16.0

Update 16.0 brings new lore surrounding Elysium, the once glorious residence of Gods that has long since been lost. Now, only the Avatars remain as guardians imbued with the remaining fragments of divinity, and it is up to Shopkeepers to take the fight to them in hopes of continuing Elysium's legacy through crafting!

New Dungeon: Brave the halls of Elysium and do battle with the divine guardians of the Gods: an Avatar of Elysium! This anglic foe won't be easy to defeat but the heroes that manage to best it in battle will gain access to new materials crucial for crafting new and exciting items!

Brave the halls of Elysium and do battle with the divine guardians of the Gods: an Avatar of Elysium! This anglic foe won't be easy to defeat but the heroes that manage to best it in battle will gain access to new materials crucial for crafting new and exciting items! New Items : 38 new blueprints are available for you to craft in this new update. Ranging from powerful tridents to mystical capes these divine artifacts are sure to sell for a pretty penny for the shopkeepers skilled enough to craft them.

: 38 new blueprints are available for you to craft in this new update. Ranging from powerful tridents to mystical capes these divine artifacts are sure to sell for a pretty penny for the shopkeepers skilled enough to craft them. Advanced Research: Looking to get an edge on the competition? In this new update, Shopkeepers can now upgrade their workers even further thanks to Advanced Research. Spend resources to enhance your workers to improve the speed at which they create new items as well as the XP gained from each item made!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!