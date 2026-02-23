Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Opus Magnum, Zachtronics

Opus Magnum Announces New De Re Metallica DLC

Opus Magnum has revealed the next DLC coming to the game, as the De Re Metallica DLC will arrive in mid-March via Steam

Article Summary Opus Magnum unveils De Re Metallica DLC, adding 17 new puzzles and three chapters to the puzzle game.

Play as alchemical researcher Saverio Daas in a prequel story rich with intrigue and metallurgical secrets.

De Re Metallica introduces three new glyphs and a fresh take on the in-game Solitaire minigame.

Continued Zachtronics innovation includes a puzzle editor, Steam Workshop support, and open-ended gameplay.

Indie game developer and publisher Zachtronics has announced the latest DLC coming to Opus Magnum, as they showed off the De Re Metallica content. This is basically an all-around boost in content to the game, if you're willing to drop a little extra cast for it, with enough content to equal half the size of the title. We have the dev notes and the trailer here as the content arrives on March 17, 2026.

De Re Metallica DLC

De Re Metallica is about half the size of the original game, featuring 17 new puzzles across three chapters, with three new glyphs, as well as a new take on Solitaire. In a prequel story set before the events of Opus Magnum, De Re Metallica, follows a maverick alchemical researcher named Saverio Daas, who believes he can unlock metallurgical secrets that even the Imperial Academy has not uncovered! Along the way he'll clash with established orthodoxy, bicker with his assistant, and attract attention from the Great Houses. What happens when a new invention becomes worth much more than its weight in gold?

Opus Magnum

Opus Magnum is the latest open-ended puzzle game from Zachtronics, the creators of SpaceChem, Infinifactory, TIS-100, and SHENZHEN I/O. Master the intricate, physical machinery of the transmutation engine— the alchemical engineer's most advanced tool— and use it to create vital remedies, precious gemstones, deadly weapons, and more.

Design Machines – Design and build machines that carry out alchemical processes using a variety of components including programmable arms, customizable tracks, and more esoteric devices like Van Berlo's wheel and the Glyph of Animismus.

– Design and build machines that carry out alchemical processes using a variety of components including programmable arms, customizable tracks, and more esoteric devices like Van Berlo's wheel and the Glyph of Animismus. Open-Ended Puzzles – Compete against your friends and the world to build the simplest, fastest, and most compact solutions to the game's challenges. Export animated GIFs of your elegant designs to show them off.

– Compete against your friends and the world to build the simplest, fastest, and most compact solutions to the game's challenges. Export animated GIFs of your elegant designs to show them off. Steam Workshop – Make and share your own puzzles with full Steam Workshop integration and an easy-to-use puzzle editor. Play the top user-submitted puzzles in the prestigious Journal of Alchemical Engineering , curated by Zachtronics!

– Make and share your own puzzles with full Steam Workshop integration and an easy-to-use puzzle editor. Play the top user-submitted puzzles in the prestigious , curated by Zachtronics! Rich Story – Intrigues and dark plots swirl around the city's ancient Houses. Alchemists, who hold the power to create almost anything known to science, are highly sought— and highly dangerous.

– Intrigues and dark plots swirl around the city's ancient Houses. Alchemists, who hold the power to create almost anything known to science, are highly sought— and highly dangerous. Solitaire Minigame – Alchemical engineering takes focus and concentration. Take a break with Sigmar's Garden, an original alchemy-based solitaire game. Every game is winnable, but not every game will be won…

