Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap Announced For Q1 2025

Robot Entertainment has announced Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap is on the way, bringing the latest incarnation of the series next year.

Article Summary Robot Entertainment to launch Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap in Q1 2025.

New features include four-player co-op and rogue-lite elements.

Dynamic gameplay with randomized buffs, debuffs, and environments.

Enhanced combat and classic series humor preserved.

Indie game developer and publisher Robot Entertainment confirmed that Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap will be coming out early next year. The game builds off the franchise in a new way, as this installment will let you fight alone or with up to four players in third-person Mage Wars! You will evolve your character throughout the game using a rogue-lite progression system, where you'll enhance your abilities to "eviscerate, incinerate, and obliterate" hordes of relentless orcs coming at you in waves. We have more info below as the game will be out sometime in Q1 2025 for PC.

Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap

Step into the role of a powerful War Mage, defend the rift from the grotesque mob and embrace the chaos of orc annihilation. The castle doors are thrown wide open to exciting new franchise features, including Four-player co-op, deep progression systems, rogue-lite build options, expanded level variety, and vast outdoor fantasy environments, all with enhanced third-person shooter and melee combat with spectacular physics, and more ridiculous orc deaths.

Fantastically Powerful Heroes – Find your role among new War Mages, each with unique weapons, abilities, traps, and personality. Each hero is tailored to different play styles and can operate independently or work together with complementing heroes, ensuring versatile and mighty orc-smashing.

Find your role among new War Mages, each with unique weapons, abilities, traps, and personality. Each hero is tailored to different play styles and can operate independently or work together with complementing heroes, ensuring versatile and mighty orc-smashing. Slay More, Alone or Together – Enjoy the game solo or in co-op teams of up to four players – each option provides unique challenges and rewards. The game is designed to adjust to the number of players, ensuring a balanced and exciting contest in any combination.

Enjoy the game solo or in co-op teams of up to four players – each option provides unique challenges and rewards. The game is designed to adjust to the number of players, ensuring a balanced and exciting contest in any combination. No Two Runs Are The Same – Face intensifying waves of orcs and other hideous beasts with randomized buffs and debuffs that impact your hero, traps, weapons, stats, and the levels themselves. Environmental factors like weather and time of day further influence enemies and your defensive options. As these buffs and debuffs stack, choose to push forward against the growing hordes or return to your castle hub to power up your hero, weapons, and traps before facing a formidable Orc General in a brutal boss fight.

Face intensifying waves of orcs and other hideous beasts with randomized buffs and debuffs that impact your hero, traps, weapons, stats, and the levels themselves. Environmental factors like weather and time of day further influence enemies and your defensive options. As these buffs and debuffs stack, choose to push forward against the growing hordes or return to your castle hub to power up your hero, weapons, and traps before facing a formidable Orc General in a brutal boss fight. Epic Combat – Experience enhanced combat where the combination of heroic prowess and ingenious traps leads to unparalleled orc destruction. Engage in tight, responsive third-person shooter and melee combat. Enjoy crazy physics-based interactions and ridiculous ragdoll effects. Watch with joy as your traps hurl, crush, slice, and incinerate orcs in spectacular fashion.

Experience enhanced combat where the combination of heroic prowess and ingenious traps leads to unparalleled orc destruction. Engage in tight, responsive third-person shooter and melee combat. Enjoy crazy physics-based interactions and ridiculous ragdoll effects. Watch with joy as your traps hurl, crush, slice, and incinerate orcs in spectacular fashion. Classic Orcs Must Die! Vibe – Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap stays true to the beloved humor, personality, and charm of the series. From witty orc chatter to over-the-top physics sending screaming orcs flying and a strong guitar- and drum-heavy soundtrack, every moment is crafted to keep your adrenaline pumping.

