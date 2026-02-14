Posted in: Com2uS, Games, MLB, Mobile Games | Tagged: baseball, OOTP 27, Out Of The Park Baseball, Out of the Park Baseball 27

Out of the Park Baseball 27 Set To Arrive in Mid-March

Out of the Park Baseball 27 has been announced for launch mext month, bringing with it new content and several improvements

Article Summary Out of the Park Baseball 27 launches in mid-March with official MLB and global league licenses.

Franchise mode adds the World Baseball Classic, featuring real federations and tournament play.

Major upgrades include dynamic weather, better 3D gameplay, new stats, and improved trade AI.

Perfect Team multiplayer mode returns with new legends, Hall of Fame content, and more features.

Mobile developer Out of the Park Developments and publisher Com2uS have revealed new details about the latest OOTP title, Out of the Park Baseball 27. Essentially serving as an overall upgrade to the title that's already out, this version brings about a number of new additions and changes to match the next MLB season while also offering a new kind of gameplay experience in different areas. We have more details from the devs and a trailer here, as the game will arrive on March 13, 2026.

Out of the Park Baseball 27

Now celebrating a legendary 27 years, OOTP 27 continues to set the global standard for baseball simulation, pairing unmatched front-office depth with real-world authenticity and officially licensed leagues, athletes, and history. With full licensing from Major League Baseball, MLB Players, Inc. and multiple international leagues—including the KBO, Honkbal Hoofdklasse, and the British Baseball Federation—Out of the Park Baseball 27 delivers unmatched authenticity for today's game and its global history.

World Baseball Classic (Franchise Mode Exclusive) – For the first time, players can manage all the real-world World Baseball Classic federations and compete through an authentic, true-to-life bracket-based international tournament, guiding their chosen club to championship glory with real rosters and knockout intensity.

For the first time, players can manage all the real-world World Baseball Classic federations and compete through an authentic, true-to-life bracket-based international tournament, guiding their chosen club to championship glory with real rosters and knockout intensity. Upgraded 3D In-Game Experience – Dynamic weather, updated player models, new animations and integrated advanced stats make live 3D play more immersive for players than ever.

Dynamic weather, updated player models, new animations and integrated advanced stats make live 3D play more immersive for players than ever. New Difficulty Settings and Improved Trade AI – Enhanced customization options, new difficulty settings and major updates to the AI Trade Model introduce new strategic challenges for seasoned GMs.

Enhanced customization options, new difficulty settings and major updates to the AI Trade Model introduce new strategic challenges for seasoned GMs. Streamlined Interface and Quality-of-Life Improvements – Updated calendars, player pages, in-game screens and overall UI optimizations make managing teams faster and more intuitive.

Updated calendars, player pages, in-game screens and overall UI optimizations make managing teams faster and more intuitive. New Advanced Stats Tracking – OOTP 27 introduces even more player stats to track, bringing its analytical gameplay to even greater heights.

OOTP 27 introduces even more player stats to track, bringing its analytical gameplay to even greater heights. Perfect Team Returns, Better Than Ever – The competitive multiplayer mode delivers its most content-rich season yet, with… New licensed legends: Rogers Hornsby, Ty Cobb, Roy Campanella and Lefty Grove – with many more coming all season long! New Hall of Fame content through our one-of-a-kind partnership with the National Baseball Hall of Fame

The competitive multiplayer mode delivers its most content-rich season yet, with…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!