Outcast: A New Beginning Reveals Collector's Edition

THQ Nordic has revealed a special edition for Outcast: A New Beginning, which comes with some collectibles on top of the game.

5 revealed a new special edition of Outcast: A New Beginning set to be released next year, as players will be able to snag the Adelpha Edition. As it is with a number of special editions, you get a few bonus items you normally would get with the stand-alone game. This particular set, as you can see from the image below, comes with a SteelBook, a soundtrack, a special statue, and an art book, along with a copy of the game on either Xbox or PlayStation, whichever you decide. We have more info for you below as the Adelpha Edition will be available on March 15, 2024, going for $200.

Adelpha Edition

As a commitment to sustainability, it's worth noting that some items in the Collector's Edition still represent the original Outcast 2 name, which was changed to Outcast: A New Beginning in August 2023. These unique items, created before the name change, stand as a bridge between the game's past and its future. If you're into snagging rare game merch, these are the things you want in your collection! Snatch them up before they are gone! The list of items in Outcast – A New Beginning: Adelpha Edition include:

A copy of Outcast – A New Beginning

A highly detailed 24cm/9.5inch Sai statue

An exclusive SteelBook

3-disk game soundtrack

A hardcover artbook featuring over 50 pages of concept art from the game

Outcast – A New Beginning

Weapon upgrades, aliens and monsters (who can also be predators) – you will find all of this in Appeal Studios' and THQ Nordic's upcoming open-world action-adventure Outcast – A New Beginning! Play as Cutter Slade, ex-Navy SEAL, and gain the trust of the local Talans. Engage in guerilla warfare, such as destroying enemy ammo convoys to weaken bases and freely choosing where to launch the next attack, shaping the success of the Talan uprising.

