Overcooked 2: Gourmet Edition Arrives On Consoles Today

Team17 and Ghost Town Games announced today that Overcooked 2: Gourmet Edition has been released on PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One today. For the past year and a half, the development team has brought you one of the best action-packed multiplayer cooking games on the market. Giving you and three of your friends a chance to be chefs in the strangest of circumstances. Whether it be making sushi in the street, cooking pasta int he clouds, baking pizza for wizards, or any other number of circumstances. Along with several DLC packs to keep the game fun and interesting with new chefs, levels, challenges, and meals. Now all of that has been combined into one singular edition for you to enjoy.

This is basically everything there possible is to be made from the series in one title. Which is good news for those who haven't purchased the game yet as you're getting in from the start with everything there is to own. But it's unclear if there's any bonus content that those who have purchased all the DLC content already can get in on. But with 58 chefs and 130 levels of content, along with the story mode, there's going to be plenty to keep anyone busy. The game will be released on April 16th for PC users on Steam, but no word yet on an Epic Games Store version. Here's some added info of what's all included, along with the trailer.

Every mouthful: Overcooked! 2: Gourmet Edition features Overcooked! 2 and every piece of previously-released DLC for the game, including Surf 'n' Turf; Campfire Cook Off; Night of the Hangry Horde; and Carnival of Chaos

A banquet of chefs: 58 chefs are ready to cook up a storm, including those featured in the Too Many Chefs pack

Dozens of kitchens: The base game and the DLC takes players on a journey through 130 weird and wonderful levels with equally bizarre kitchens!

A smorgasbord of dishes: From s'mores to sushi, there is a delicious selection of 26 recipes to serve up

Co-op multiplayer: Up to four players can aim for high scores either online or couch co-op through local multiplayer