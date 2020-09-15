Overcooked! All You Can Eat Has Added New Assist Options

Team17 and Ghost Town Games revealed today that Overcooked! All You Can Eat is getting some new assists for all types of players. The new assist mode will include a number of features that will help you and others out in your cooking experience. This includes the ability to increase level times, boost scores awarded for each meal, lengthen the recipe times, and even giving you the option to turn off the order expiration. In other words, they want players to have fun with the game and not be constantly frustrated by it. What's more, the game's accessibility options will include the ability to activate dyslexia-friendly text, and will give an option for those who are color blind to receive friendly chef indicators. As well as a scalable user interface. You can read more about the options below as well as check out the latest trailer showing them off.

Overcooked! All You Can Eat serves up the definitive edition of Overcooked! and Overcooked! 2, and is being developed to take advantage of the new generation of consoles. In addition to featuring every single one of the 200-plus levels released on both titles and their libraries of post-launch downloadable content – each remade and remastered with a visual overhaul that delivers 4K resolution and 60 frames per second – the game features cross-play online multiplayer, new levels and chefs, and freshly baked achievements and trophies to unlock. Overcooked! All You Can Eat Key Features Remote cooking: Cross-platform, online multiplayer means sous chefs can jump in regardless of the platform they're playing on.

