Posted in: Blizzard, Games, Overwatch 2, Video Games | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment, overwatch

Overwatch 2 Launches Latest Hero Hazard Onto Test Servers

The latest hero for Overwatch 2 has been added to the test servers, as you can play as Hazard for the next few weeks to try him out

Article Summary Discover Overwatch 2's new hero, Hazard, now on test servers for exclusive gameplay trials.

Hazard mixes dive and brawl strategies with a momentum-based kit for tactical plays.

Master Hazard's Jagged Wall and Violent Leap abilities to dominate matches.

Explore Hazard's unique mobility options across all maps for strategic advantages.

Blizzard Entertainment has launched their latest hero for Overwatch 2 onto the test servers, as players can try out Hazard for the next few weeks. Set to be the new addition for Season 14, the character is basically a DPS tank, as he has several options for defending himself and other players, but the bulk of the spikes here are projectiles. We have a pair of videos and a snippet from the dev's latest blog about him below, as you can experiment with his abilities now.

Overwatch 2 – Hazard

Hazard's gameplay is a momentum-based blend between dive and brawl playstyles that will leave opponents running for cover. His overall kit is powered by abilities that empower his mobility, Jagged Wall and Violent Leap. You'll dive into the backline to attack low-health heroes but can easily shift back to the front line to keep the opposing tank in check. Jagged Wall creates a spiky wall of Vanadium that will stick to any surface, including walls and ceilings, and damages and knocks back opponents that touch it. However, Hazard can use his Vault passive ability to not only climb up the Jagged Wall but also for a short distance on any vertical surface. This allows Hazard to roam around the battlefield with ease.

Once he is in position, Hazard can use Violent Leap to vertically lunge forward and viciously attack his opponents overhead. Violent Leap is a medium-ranged, two-stage mobility option that also packs a punch. Activating Violent leap sends Hazard jumping towards an area, and if you press Shift or Melee during the leap Hazard will unleash a devastating slash in front of him. You'll discover there are tons of fun combos and areas to explore with Hazard across all maps in the game, where that little extra ability can lead to a huge advantage.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!