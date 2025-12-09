Posted in: Blizzard, Games, Overwatch 2, Video Games | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment, overwatch

Overwatch 2 Launches Season 20 In Time For Christmas

Blizzard Entertainment has launches the 20th Season of Overwatch 2 today, bringing a new chartacter and the annual holiday events

Blizzard Entertainment has launched Season 20 of Overwatch 2, as players are getting new content in time for Christmas. Aside from adding the previously talked about new hero Vendetta, the annual Winter Wonderland content returns with several modes of gameplay, tons of cosmetics, new challenges, and even a storyline to play through. Plus a new Battle Pass for those wishing to put more money into the game. We have mroe details from the devs of what's been added, and you can watch the launch trailer above, as the content is now live.

New Hero: Vendetta: As Overwatch 2's first melee DPS Hero, Vendetta cuts through the competition with close-quarters precision and unmatched mobility. She thrives in the thick of the fight, darting in and out of range as she carves through enemies with her massive blade and raw power.

As Overwatch 2's first melee DPS Hero, Vendetta cuts through the competition with close-quarters precision and unmatched mobility. She thrives in the thick of the fight, darting in and out of range as she carves through enemies with her massive blade and raw power. Stadium and Competitive Updates Stadium: Doomfist and Wuyang join Stadium, and Cassidy gets a full rework to sharpen your plays. A new Top 500 tier is available to chase glory and earn the League 6 Reaper Chase Skin. A China Control map also arrives. Competitive: Challenger Score fuels the race for Top 500, with top-ranked Heroes having integrated social visibility for streaming. Rank restoration for cheater-affected losses is also available.

Winter Wonderland (Dec 9 – Jan 7) Event: Mischief & Magic prop hunt returns, switching after two weeks into a new mode where props fight back. Earn Frozen Demon Junkrat, Frozen Mountaineer Cassidy, and chase rewards across three new Winter Cookie tracks.

Mischief & Magic prop hunt returns, switching after two weeks into a new mode where props fight back. Earn Frozen Demon Junkrat, Frozen Mountaineer Cassidy, and chase rewards across three new Winter Cookie tracks. Mythics: Mythic Divine Desperado Cassidy and Mythic Capsule Cannon Orisa weapon skin headline the season.

Mythic Divine Desperado Cassidy and Mythic Capsule Cannon Orisa weapon skin headline the season. Battle Pass: Season 20's Battle Pass includes Legendaries for Genji (Yukizaru), Venture (Celestial), Soldier: 76 (Colder:76), Reaper (Frost Lich), and Freja (Skadi), plus Epic skins for Cold Front Tracer, Ice Crystal Symmetra, and Winter Guardian Illari. The Ultimate Pass contains the Premium Pass, 20 tier skips, 2000 Coins, plus two Legendaries for your collection: High Society Vendetta and Reindeer Tracer.

Season 20's Battle Pass includes Legendaries for Genji (Yukizaru), Venture (Celestial), Soldier: 76 (Colder:76), Reaper (Frost Lich), and Freja (Skadi), plus Epic skins for Cold Front Tracer, Ice Crystal Symmetra, and Winter Guardian Illari. Avatar: The Last Airbender Collaboration Returns (Dec 16 – 29): The returning crossover will bring back the cosmetics inspired by Team Avatar, including skins for Mei (Katara), Zenyatta (Aang), Orisa (Appa), Venture (Toph), Genji (Zuko), and Kiriko (Suki).

The returning crossover will bring back the cosmetics inspired by Team Avatar, including skins for Mei (Katara), Zenyatta (Aang), Orisa (Appa), Venture (Toph), Genji (Zuko), and Kiriko (Suki). Shop Collections: Three themed shop drops arrive this season, including the festive Cozy Collection and Borealis Collection, as well as the Heist Collection.

