Overwatch 2 Releases New Hero Trailer For Next Character Vendetta

Check out the latest hero trailer for Overwatch 2, as the team shows off the next damage character on the way called Vendetta

Article Summary Overwatch 2 unveils new hero trailer introducing Vendetta, an Italian melee damage character.

Vendetta enters the game as part of the upcoming seasonal content update launching December 9.

Her backstory ties to Overwatch's original conflict and hints at deeper ambitions beyond the arena.

Team up in Overwatch 2’s evolving world with frequent seasonal content, new heroes, and fresh modes.

Blizzard Entertainment dropped a new video this week for Overwatch 2, showing off the latest hero being added to the game, Vendetta. Aside from the small bio you see below, not much was revealed about the new Italian character who "turned her stolen future into a weapon." The character was clearly designed to be a formidable fighter as part of the arena, specifically for melee damage akin to heroes like Brigitte and Reinhardt. How she fits into the greater story of the Overwatch team and whether or not she's considered an actual hero or a villain in the world outside of her home country remains to be seen. The character will be added to the game as part of the next seasonal content update, which will take place on December 9. For now, enjoy the animated trailer.

Vendetta

Denied her inheritance and cast aside, La Lupa clawed her way into legend through the brutal world of arena combat in the Colosseo. With every victory, her influence grew. But beyond the arena, whispers of Vendetta's past proliferate, hinting at a history that ties her legacy directly to the original Overwatch conflict against Talon. Having carved out her place among the arena's elite, she cuts down enemies with ruthless, regal precision. Beneath the surface, her ambitions run deeper. Each gladiatorial victory is a calculated step towards something greater.

Overwatch 2

Team up with friends in Overwatch 2, an always-on, free-to-play experience with 40 incredible heroes, 20+ global maps, six distinct modes and more. Whether you're a Tank, Damage or Support, Overwatch 2 has a hero for you. Overwatch 2 will continue to evolve and expand with regular seasonal content rolling out every nine weeks. The road ahead is full of all new content, cosmetics and maps that will turn the fight into a true globetrotting experience. New modes ensure that there is always a fresh way to play.

