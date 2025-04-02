Posted in: Blizzard, Games, Overwatch 2, Video Games | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment, overwatch
Overwatch 2 Releases New Limited-Time Game Mode You Didn't See
Overwatch 2 has released a new limited-time mode for April Fools' Day that the team want to assure you doesn't exist and you didn't see
Article Summary
- Experience the mysterious April Fools' game mode in Overwatch 2 with surprising new character boosts.
- Uncover Blizzard's joke with a two-week event featuring fictional "very normal hero updates".
- Enjoy exclusive challenges and earn the Rainy Ducky Orisa Legendary Skin during this limited event.
- Blizzard resolves real bug issues, including Perks functionality and Zarya's Hero Mastery Courses.
Blizzard Entertainment released a new update for Overwatch 2 yesterday, but if you ask them about it, they'll deny the thing ever exists and isn't being fixed. As part of April Fools' Day, the team has a two-week event happening with a new game mode you can check out right now until April 14, as all of the characters have been given, let's say, a boost in their abilities. Well, not every ability, but select ones that will change the way you play the game. We have the notes from the team below as you can read the fulkl patch notes with all the ability changes on their website.
Overwatch 2 – The Game Mode That Definitely Doesn't Exist
There is nothing to worry about here. Everything is perfectly normal. The development team has been dealing with an ant problem at their desks for the last few weeks and somehow caused these changes to take place somewhere in the game, but we think we fixed it… maybe. Don't look at that game mode in the Arcade. We're not sure where it came from. We'll try to get it taken down but we're not able to update that until April 14. Until we do, we've put up some challenges to distract you with and you can earn some new cosmetics including the Rainy Ducky Orisa Legendary Skin. Thanks, and you may now resume your totally normal Overwatch 2 experience.
Very Normal Hero Updates
Perks are disabled as we address an issue with a certain member of the development team yelling "PERKS!" every time they say the word Perks in our meetings.
Bug Fixes
Developer Comments: On a positive note, we did fix a few other bugs. (Yes, these are real.)
General
- Fixed an issue preventing users from using Perks in the 6v6 Maximum 2 Tanks Open Queue Quick Play and will now be played for the remainder of Season 16.
- Fixed an issue preventing Perks to be selected while Overtime is in progress.
- Fixed an issue with Zarya's kit in hero mastery and have reenabled Zarya's Hero Mastery Courses.