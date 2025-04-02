Posted in: Blizzard, Games, Overwatch 2, Video Games | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment, overwatch

Overwatch 2 Releases New Limited-Time Game Mode You Didn't See

Overwatch 2 has released a new limited-time mode for April Fools' Day that the team want to assure you doesn't exist and you didn't see

Article Summary Experience the mysterious April Fools' game mode in Overwatch 2 with surprising new character boosts.

Uncover Blizzard's joke with a two-week event featuring fictional "very normal hero updates".

Enjoy exclusive challenges and earn the Rainy Ducky Orisa Legendary Skin during this limited event.

Blizzard resolves real bug issues, including Perks functionality and Zarya's Hero Mastery Courses.

Blizzard Entertainment released a new update for Overwatch 2 yesterday, but if you ask them about it, they'll deny the thing ever exists and isn't being fixed. As part of April Fools' Day, the team has a two-week event happening with a new game mode you can check out right now until April 14, as all of the characters have been given, let's say, a boost in their abilities. Well, not every ability, but select ones that will change the way you play the game. We have the notes from the team below as you can read the fulkl patch notes with all the ability changes on their website.

Overwatch 2 – The Game Mode That Definitely Doesn't Exist

