Overwatch 2 Reveals New Battle Pass System & New Hero Kiriko

Blizzard Entertainment revealed two new items for Overwatch 2 this week with both a new hero and the new battle pass system. First off, the latest character being added to the game is a new support hero by the name of Kiriko. She has been designed to support her team through gentle healing, as well as deadly precision and fluid mobility to make her a force to be reckoned with as she will not be a glass canon. Kiriko will be made available immediately for returning Overwatch owners as she will be included in the Founders Pack, and will debut in the free and premium Battle Pass for new players who wish to pick her up. Meanwhile, all of the loot boxes are gone and will be replaced with a Battle Pass. So yes, Blizzard is still going to charge you money for optional content, but will not make it a requirement to get the most out of the game. Here's more details and a pair of new trailers about the pass and the character.

Overwatch 2 is shifting to a seasonal model where we plan to deliver new content to the game every nine weeks in the form of new heroes, maps, game modes, premium cosmetics, and more. Season One's Battle Pass will feature the following unlockable free rewards in 20 tiers spread throughout the 80+ total tiers: Newest support hero, Kiriko (instant unlock for returning Overwatch players; available on the free and premium Battle Pass for new players))

2 Epic Skins

1 Weapon Charm

2 Souvenirs

1 Highlight Intro

14 additional items (emotes, victory poses, name cards, sprays, player icons, etc.)

Prestige Tier Titles (8 earnable titles available only after completing the entire pass) Season One's Premium Battle Pass includes, in addition to all the free rewards above, the following unlockable rewards: Immediate access to Kiriko

20% XP Battle Pass Boost

1 Mythic Skin

5 Legendary Skins and 1 Epic Skin

3 Play of the Game Intros

4 Weapon Charms

3 Emotes

3 Souvenirs

6 Poses

6 Name Cards

30+ additional cosmetic rewards