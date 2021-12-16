Overwatch Launches Winter Wonderland 2021

Blizzard Entertainment has launched the Winter Wonderland 2021 event into Overwatch today, along with all the fun that comes with the event. From now until January 6th, 2022, you'll be able to get in on the festivities that range from new skins and cosmetics all the way to new events. There are five new Legendary skins are available to snag, as well as all previous Winter Wonderland skins which are currently available at a discount. What's more, all previous Winter Wonderland brawl events are available to everyone to play, including 4v4 Freezethaw Elimination, Mei's Snowball Offensive, Yeti Hunt, and Snowball Deathmatch. You can check out more about this year's events down below along with some screenshots as well as a trailer showing off some of the new additions to the game.

Overwatch Launches Winter Wonderland 2021
Credit: Blizzard Entertainment

Don your ugliest sweater and get ready to chill out with all of your favorite heroes—Overwatch Winter Wonderland is back! Unwrap new cosmetics, earn weekly rewards, and admire the delightful décor on your favorite maps decked out for the holidays. Catch some air as Snowboarder Baptiste, sleigh your way to a win with Reindeer Orisa, drop some deadly presents on your enemies as Snowman Wrecking Ball, and more. Plus, team up with friends to play the returning Snowball Deathmatch, Yeti Hunter, Snowball Offensive, and Freezethaw Elimination brawls!

Overwatch Weekly Challenges

  • Weekly Challenges are back for Winter Wonderland, allowing you to unlock limited-time rewards playing 9 / 18 / 27 games in Quick Play, Arcade, or Competitive Play.
  • Winning games counts as playing two games.
  • Rewards include an array of player icons, sprays, and Epic skins!
  • Week 1: Wooltide Tracer
  • Week 2: Mistletoe Symmetra
  • Week 3: Peppermint Bark Brigitte

New Holiday Cosmetics

  • 5 Legendary Skins
  • Reindeer Orisa
  • Sleighing D.Va
  • Snowman Wrecking Ball
  • Ice Wraith Genji
  • Snowboarder Baptiste
  • 3 Epic Skins
  • Player Icons, Sprays

