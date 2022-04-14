Overwatch League Will Have Overwatch 2 Demo During Battle For Texas

Blizzard Entertainment has some cool news for Overwatch League fans headed to Battle For Texas, as you can try Overwatch 2. Those looking to get their hands on the game will have a chance to do so next month at the Tech Port Arena as you'll be able to try the PvP closed beta in person with other players and fans in attendance. This is the first in-person opportunity people have had to try it out since BlizzCon 2019, as you'll be playing the current build of the game in a limited capacity. We have more info on this for you below as the League gears up for its next major event.

The Overwatch PvP closed beta will test the most significant content release for players since the game's original launch, featuring 5v5 competition, the new hero Sojourn, four new maps, and more. The May 6th event will see Belong provide ticketed fans the opportunity to get their hands on the Overwatch 2 PvP beta, providing a custom gaming experience outfitted with high-end PCs and peripherals like those found in Belong Gaming Arenas across the country. This area will be available before and after the opening ceremony, and fans will have an opportunity to play throughout the event. As fans arrive at the Tech Port Center, they'll be met with an immersive experience featuring cosplayers, sponsorship activations, and unique photo opportunities for a true Overwatch experience. After the final match, there will be a meet and greet with the Houston Outlaws players on-stage (with fans being able to ask questions but not have photos taken or autographs due to the on-stage bubble). The Outlaws will also host Battle After Dark, an after party for attendees and the general public to gather for food, drinks and catch up on the excitement of the intense match they just watched at the Tech Port Center.

"Belong is rooted in this idea of building communities of gamers at the local level, and the Battle for Texas is a great opportunity for us to bring that vision to life in one of our key markets where we have locations in Houston and Dallas, with more to come," said Wim Stocks, SVP of Partnerships and Commercial, Belong Gaming Arenas. "We're looking forward to partnering with Beasley Esports and adding to an already incredible event experience." "With something as momentous as the start of this year's Overwatch League, we wanted to match that and give back to our fans who've supported us right from the very start," said Lori Burgess, COO of Beasley Esports who owns the Houston Outlaws. "We know fans have been eager to get their hands on Overwatch 2 PvP, and partnering with Belong will help us do just that. The Battle for Texas won't be just a kick off to a new Overwatch League season, but a true debut of what fans can expect from this game, our team and the community as a whole."