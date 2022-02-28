Pac-Man Museum+ Is Headed To Consoles In Late May

Bandai Namco has a new retro collection coming this Spring as Pac-Man Museum+ will be coming to consoles in late May. The game was originally announced back in November 2021 as this will be a massive collection of titles from the franchise, which will come with all-new challenges, bonuses, unlockables, and more. Granted, it's not the complete collection, which we're sure someone will get fired up about not having random titles like Baby Pac-Man isn't in here. but the list is pretty impressive for what you're getting. You can check out the latest trailer for the game at the bottom as this will release for Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch on May 27th, 2022.

In addition to the eclectic selection of classic Pac-Man titles, the collection also features a customizable in-game arcade, where new items can be earned by completing missions and earning in-game coins in each of the 14 featured titles. Players can unlock cabinets, figures, decorations, wallpapers, and custom flooring to design their own creative arcade layout, complete with a jukebox to customize their musical soundscape. For a limited time, players who purchase the game within the first 30 days of launch will be able to obtain a launch bonus which includes five silver or gold figures that can be displayed in their virtual arcade. For players looking to prove their Pac-Man prowess with competitors around the world, they can go online and register their top scores in a variety of worldwide leaderboards to see how they stack up against the best joystick jockeys and arcade game acolytes out there. The full list of Pac-Man titles featured in Pac-Man Museum+ includes: Pac-Man

Super Pac-Man

Pac & Pal

Pac-Land

Pac-Mania

Pac-Attack

Pac-In-Time

Pac-Man Arrangement Arcade ver.

Pac-Man Arrangement CS ver.

Pac-Man Championship Edition

Pac Motos

Pac'N Roll Remix

Pac-Man Battle Royale

Pac-Man 256