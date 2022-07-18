Pac-Man World Re-Pac Will Have A Playable Demo At SDCC

Bandai Namco announced today they will be bringing a demo of Pac-Man World Re-Pac to San Diego Comic-Con for fans to try out. This will be the first chance for people to try out this revitalized version of the game 23 years later, with all new content and a cleaned-up look, as well as a chance to see new modes and gameplay options. Youc an read more about the game and the demo below as this will be released on August 26th for PC via Steam as well as all three major consoles.

First released in 1999, Pac-Man World saw Pac-Man's exciting debut to the 3D platforming genre. This fi rst entry in the Pac-Man World trilogy went on to sell 1.5 million units worldwide! Now, the remaster that fans have requested is nearly here! In Pac-Man World Re-Pac, Pac-Man arrives home on his birthday to fi nd the Ghosts have kidnapped Pac-Man's family & friends and ruined his party! Pac-Man must set out to adventure through the six areas of Ghost Island to rescue his family and friends, and face-off against the Ghosts' boss, Toc-Man! With polished graphics, enhanced gameplay, and updated features – Pac-Man World Re-Pac is action/platforming fun for both experienced Pac-fans and new Pac-thusiasts the world over! A Modernized Classic: Taking advantage of current generation hardware, this 3D action-adventure platformer is packed with smoother intuitive gameplay, updated visuals including a shiny new look for Pac-Man and the Ghosts, an improved UI, fi ne-tuned environmental details, and a wider view of the action.

