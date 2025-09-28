Posted in: 3D Realms, Games, Saber Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: 3D Realms, Painkiller

Painkiller Pushes Its Launch Date With Latest Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for the fast-paced co-op FPS game Painkiller, as the team have pushed the game's release date back a few weeks

Article Summary Painkiller release date pushed back, new trailer reveals fresh gameplay footage and features.

Classic FPS franchise returns with co-op for up to three players and offline support.

Battle through gothic environments, facing hordes of demons and massive Nephilim bosses.

Choose from four unique characters, upgrade abilities, and unleash powerful arsenal in fast-paced combat.

Developer 3D Realms and publisher Saber Interactive have released a new trailer for the game Painkiller, while confirming the game's new release date. The team originally set this up for October 9, but now the game has gone back to October 21, 2025. Enjoy the latest trailer as we'll see the game come out in about three weeks.

Painkiller

Painkiller is a reimagining of the classic franchise, featuring co-op play for up to three players and full offline support. Battle hordes of demons and titanic terrors across richly detailed gothic environments. Trapped in Purgatory, you are sentenced for your transgressions against Heaven. But the Voice of the Creator gives you a chance to redeem yourself. As one of the Champions, you are to stop the fallen angel Azazel who is about to unleash his demonic armies onto Earth. You will face hordes of enemies, demons with unique powers and three monstrous children of Azazel – the Nephilim. Battle across gruesome gothic environments to stop the fallen angel Azazel's invasion of Earth and earn your salvation – solo or in online co-op for up to three players.

Purgatory Is Your Playground: Jump, hook, and dash across vast, spine-chilling biomes while fighting nightmarish enemies in bloody, fast-paced combat with a host of new and classic Painkiller weapons.

Jump, hook, and dash across vast, spine-chilling biomes while fighting nightmarish enemies in bloody, fast-paced combat with a host of new and classic Painkiller weapons. Three-Player Online Co-op: Play online with up to two friends, exploring diverse locations, uncovering secrets and facing off against terrifying enemies.

Grotesque Terrors Await: Challenge a variety of horrifying foes, from hordes of demons to titanic terrors like the monstrous children of Azazel – the Nephilim.

Unleash The Pain : Use tarot cards to upgrade your abilities, rank up to expand your arsenal, and team up with other players to obliterate all foes.

Choose Your Character Wisely: Play as one of four distinctive characters – Ink, Void, Sol and Roch – with unique perks to boost your energy, health, power and damage.

