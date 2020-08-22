Heatran Raid Guide: Catch This Fire/Steel-Type Beast

Ultra Unlock is now finished in Pokémon GO, leaving trainers dizzy from the return of Rayquaza followed by the first ever Shiny releases of Deoxys and Genesect. Now, with the week-long events over, a new Tier Five raid boss is here to stay for three weeks: the Legendary Fire/Steel-type Pokémon, Heatran. Bleeding Cool is here to help you get your Shiny Heatran with our Heatran Raid Guide featuring the top counters so that you can defeat, catch this Legendary raid boss, and hit "excellent" throws every time.

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Heatran counters as such:

Groudon (Mud Shot, Earthquake)

Rhyperior (Mud-Slap, Earthquake)

Landorus (Mud Shot, Earth Power)

Garchomp (Mud Shot, Earthquake)

Shadow Swampert (Mud Shot, Earthquake)

Shadow Flygon (Mud Shot, Earth Power)

Excadrill (Mud-Slap, Drill Run)

Rhydon (Mud-Slap, Earthquake)

Golurk (Mud-Slap, Earth Power)

Golem (Mud-Slap, Earthquake)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, and creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow counters that can help take down Heatran with efficiency.

Donphan (Mud-Slap, Earthquake)

Swampert (Mud Shot, Earthquake)

Flygon (Mud Shot, Earth Power)

Haxorus (Counter, Earthquake)

Seismitoad (Mud Shot, Earth Power)

Ho-Oh (Hidden Power Ground-type, Earthquake)

Mamoswine (Mud-Slap, Bulldoze)

Gastrodon Pink (Mud-Slap, Earth Power)

Gastrodon Blue (Mud-Slap, Earth Power)

Hippowdon (Thunder Fang, Earth Power)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Heatran is a dual Fire and Steel-type, both of which are weak to Ground-types, which gives this Legendary Pokémon a double weakness that trainers can use to their advantage. With only the absolute top counters maxed out, Level 40 trainers can defeat Heatran, but it will be a difficult fight. With anything less than the above, three to five trainers will be able to take it down with good Ground-type counters.

Catching Heatran

Heatran's catch circle is conveniently placed right below the little, ah… metallic nipple, we'll go with, between its eyes. It has a decently sized "Great" circle but a very small "Excellent." It iis placed in the exact middle of the screen at a medium-close distance, but be careful of throwing your Premiere Balls too short. The best way to guarantee you catch Heatan is to use the circle lock technique.

Using the circle lock technique, players can hold down the ball until Heatran's catch circle shrinks. Releasing when the circle is at its smallest point allows the circle to lock, guaranteeing an "Excellent" throw if the ball can hit that point. To make sure that can be done, throw the ball when Heatran is finishing its attack. Heatran has a very simple attack: it slowly stomps its front right leg forward, and then draws back. The Pokémon will settle back into its place and, as it settles, throw the ball. The best berry to help catch it is the Golden Razz Berry. Paired with "excellent" throws, this should lead to a successfully caught Heatran.

However, if it's a Shiny, switch to the Pinap Berry, which will give extra candy, as the Shiny Legendaries are guaranteed catches.

Shiny Heatran odds

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is one in twenty. If you want that pink-eyed Heatran, the best bet is to do twenty or more raids.

100% IVs

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Heatran will have a CP of 2145 in normal weather conditions, and 2681 in boosted conditions. We hope this Raid Guide helps you catch this fiery Legendary Pokémon.