Paizo Opens Pre-Orders For Pathfinder: Kingmaker Adventure Path

Paizo has opened up pre-orders to their latest adventure path as you can now buy the 2nd Edition version of Pathfinder: Kingmaker. The set will have 13 different products for you to purchase, which includes a full-length campaign book that will have you exploring the rise of a new nation. What's significant about that is the kingdom is completely built and ruled by the player characters, not just them being in the middle of a bunch of work NPCs already did. There will be over 1,000 pages of content, all updated and expanded from the original 1st Edition version, as well as the Owlcat PC title. If you choose not to pre-order, everything will become available on October 26th on their website and at gaming stores.

Over a decade ago, the Pathfinder: Kingmaker Adventure Path helped lead the way with an open-ended "sandbox" style adventure that encouraged exploration and conquest in a rugged wilderness. Its open-world narrative and kingdom-building elements gave players and Game Masters unparalleled freedom to explore and shape the world with their heroic actions. It became one of the best-selling and most beloved campaigns in Pathfinder's history.

In past years, Paizo published hardcover collections of the popular Rise of the Runelords and Curse of the Crimson Throne campaigns, returning beloved out-of-print favorites updated with new bridging material, new illustrations and maps, errata, and numerous additional improvements. This release brings Kingmaker into the same fold, bigger and better than ever before. The expansion includes content from Owlcat Games' best-selling computer game adaptation of the Kingmaker campaign added new adventures, new mysteries, and more than a dozen new companions to accompany the players as they expand their holdings from a single fortress to a burgeoning empire.

This multi-product release includes Pathfinder Kingmaker Adventure Path, a massive new deluxe limited-edition hardcover compilation updated to the latest Pathfinder rules. The Kingmaker Companion Guide presents seven fully detailed companions inspired by the Kingmaker video game, ready to provide all sorts of assistance, each accompanied by a fully detailed personalized adventure to go along with their story. The Kingmaker Bestiary 1st Edition and Kingmaker Bestiary 5th Edition help those who prefer to convert the adventure to their games. The suite includes many additional accessories to enhance play!