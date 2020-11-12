Paizo Reveals A New Beginner Box For Pathfinder

Paizo has revealed a brand new product for the holidays as players can snag a new Pathfinder Beginner Box to help get into the game. This box has been designed to be an entry point for people who either haven't experience the game in general or those who have yet to try out Second Edition. The box contains a lot of content as you're getting a solo adventure for new players, four pre-generated character sheets and blank sheets for new heroes, four sets of action cards, a set of color-coded dice, a double-sided Flip-Mat, 100+ cardboard pawns with plastic bases to represent characters on the field of play, and a new adventure called Menace Under Otari that is meant to be played for up to four players. That adventure introduces players to the town of Otari, located on the isle of Korthos near Absalom. The company also revealed more products on the way for those who wish to continue the adventure in some way after they've gone through the Beginner Box. You can read more on that below as well as see an unboxing video from the company, as the box is available to purchase now.

Players who want to continue their Pathfinder Beginner Box adventures can do so by playing the follow-up adventure, Pathfinder Adventure: Troubles in Otari (available December 6, 2020), which advances characters to 5th level using the Pathfinder Beginner Box rules. For those seeking even more adventures around Otari, the Abomination Vaults Adventure Path launches in January! In addition, the Organized Play Team intends to reveal details on how to use the Pathfinder Beginner Box in the Pathfinder Society organized play program in their upcoming blog on November 19.