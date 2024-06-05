Posted in: Games, Paizo, Pathfinder, Starfinder, Tabletop | Tagged: PaizoCon

PaizoCon 2024 Revealed Multiple New Items Last Weekend

Paizo showed off several items for PaizoCon 2024, some of them we knew of, others brand new, all for Starfinder and Pathfinder

Article Summary PaizoCon 2024 showcases Starfinder Second Edition and Pathfinder updates.

War of Immortals campaign and Pathfinder: Howl of the Wild announced.

New Pathfinder Quest board game and NPC Core book slated for 2025.

Starfinder Mechageddon! and the Gamers: Dorkness Falls film revealed.

Last weekend, Paizo held their annual PaizoCon event, in which they showed off multiple items coming to Starfinder and Pathfinder. Among the things chatted about were the new War Of Immortals campaign on the way, Starfinder Second Edition, which should be out later this year, and the new Pathfinder Quest project in the works. We have details from the company about everything discussed this year for you below.

Starfinder Second Edition

Announced at Gen Con 2023, the Starfinder team has been hard at work developing Starfinder Second Edition—an edition update that brings the popular science-fantasy game into mechanical compatibility with Pathfinder Second Edition. The playtest period for Starfinder Second Edition opens this Gen Con with the release of the Starfinder Playtest Rulebook, which contains rules content for six classes, ten ancestries, versatile heritages, tech, weapons, spells, and more! In order to encourage playtesting at a variety of levels, Paizo is also releasing adventure modules and Starfinder Society Playtest Scenarios to accompany the playtest. The first module, A Cosmic Birthday, and the first two Playtest Scenarios, Shards of the Glass Planet and It Came From the Vast!, release at Gen Con 2024. Empires Devoured, the second standalone adventure, and two more Playtest Scenarios will release this fall.

Pathfinder Rulebooks

The Pathfinder Design Team took their segment of the Keynote to look ahead to this year's rulebook releases—including Pathfinder Player Core 2 and Pathfinder: War of Immortals. Player Core 2 is the fourth and final book in Paizo's remastered Core Rulebook series, incorporating years of errata and development feedback, as well as removing legacy content tied to the OGL. In Player Core 2, players will find remastered updates to eight core classes, ancestries and versatile heritages, as well as archetypes for all sixteen core classes. As part of a panel on Saturday focused on the Pathfinder Remaster Project, Logan Bonner also announced NPC Core, a rulebook full of nonplayable character stat blocks and information to add flavor to your games. NPC Core will release Spring 2025.

War of Immortals

War of Immortals is not only a rulebook—it is also the name for the cross-product, in-universe meta event striking Golarion (and bookshelves) this fall. Following the death of Gorum, the Godsrain grants mythic power to people and creatures across Golarion, ushering in a period of conflict and chaos. This meta event will affect Pathfinder's canon across rulebooks, adventures, Lost Omens books, and Pathfinder Society Scenarios—as well as marking Paizo's return to fiction publishing with Godsrain: A Pathfinder Novel.

Pathfinder: War of Immortals is the tentpole rulebook release associated with this meta event, containing mythic rules for playing beyond 20th level, mythic monsters, new archetypes, and two new classes: the animist and exemplar. The War of Immortals shapes events in Golarion through a series of adventures, including the Curtain Call Adventure Path, standalone adventure Prey for Death, and the Triumph of the Tusk Adventure Path. Pathfinder Lost Omens: Divine Mysteries remasters the content of Lost Omens: Gods and Magic, as well as providing a guide to the new divine landscape of Golarion after the War of Immortals leaves some deities slain and others holding newfound power. Godsrain: A Pathfinder Novel by Liane Merciel follows four iconic Pathfinder heroes as they contend with new mythic threats on Golarion's horizon.

Pathfinder: Howl of the Wild

Pathfinder: Howl of the Wild is a creature-focused rulebook with a throughline narrative—Baranthet, the iruxi leader of the research vessel Zoetrope, is on a quest to find the four Wardens of the Wild, mythical creatures from stories his grandmother told him. The book contains a plethora of new beasts, as well as beast-focused character options like a werecreature archetype, the awakened animal ancestry, and grafts to give characters claws, wings, and other bestial features.

Starfinder Mechageddon! Adventure Path

Starfinder Mechageddon! Adventure Path sends Starfinder First Edition out with a mech-fighting bang! This adventure path for 3rd to 18th level characters follows a crew of huskars (mech pilots) as they train, level up their mechs, and protect Daimalko—and the Pact Worlds—from giant monsters called colossi, as well as deeper, older threats. The Adventure Path includes a variety of mechs for players to customize and level up, including a mech that can be piloted using music, as well as mechs that can transform into starships.

Pathfinder Quest

As part of a special announcement segment toward the end of Paizo's Keynote, Director of Game Design Jason Bulmahn and Lead Game Designer Joe Pasini stole the virtual mic to announce a new project from Paizo Games—Pathfinder Quest! Pathfinder Quest is a collaborative dungeon crawler board game for 1-4 players, coming to BackerKit this fall. The game features a series of adventures that can be played in approximately 2-hour sessions, creating a full campaign that takes place in one of Pathfinder's historic settings. The actions you take in these adventures determine where your characters are taken next, leaving ample opportunity for replayability. Backers who sign up for the pre-launch campaign will receive a free metal coin when they pledge for a physical copy of Pathfinder Quest.

The Gamers: Dorkness Falls

As part of the opening festivities, Paizo welcomed the cast and crew of The Gamers to exclusively reveal the trailer for their newest project: The Gamers: Dorkness Falls. This finale to The Gamers' Saga, catching up with the heroes—and their players, who have been trapped in the world of the game for ten years! The Gamers: Dorkness Falls, aka Gamers 4, concludes the award-winning independent fantasy comedy series that began with The Gamers (2002), continued through The Gamers: Dorkness Rising (2008), and ended on a cliffhanger in The Gamers: Hands of Fate (2013). At the end of Gamers 3, the players— the real people rolling the dice—were pulled into the game itself by the series' nemesis since the original film: The Shadow.

For the last dozen years, the gamers have been living incognito in an entirely forgettable village, content to live below the radar… until the Shadow returns and disrupts their lives by forcing them to undertake one final campaign—as actual adventurers. Yes, the player who thought this was only ever just a game must go on a life-and-death quest, with no powers or class abilities, against a killer GM who wants them dead. How will they survive? By using their one advantage—player knowledge—to meta-game their way through the deadliest adventure ever devised. Will they succeed? Will they ever get home? Or will dorkness finally fall?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!