Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Palia, Singularity 6

Palia Receives New Content In Crafted Comforts Patch

Palia has added the new Crafted Comforts patch to the mix, giving players more options for their houses, among content updates.

Article Summary New Crafted Comforts patch enriches Palia with additional housing options.

Grand Harvest House introduced with an indoor spiral staircase and a porch.

Enhanced gathering skills, adorable plushies, and extensive library books added.

Level up friendships, play Hotpot mini-game, and discover new premium cosmetics.

Indie game developer and publisher Singularity 6 dropped another new update for Palia, as players now have access to the Crafted Comforts patch. The patch basically gives players more options for their housing plots, along with giving them new access to the Grand Harvest House, which you can see here, as it boasts an indoor spiral staircase and a front porch! We have more info from the team on what you can expect in the game, and read the full patch notes on their website.

Palia – Crafted Comforts

Palians can now beautify their yards and design unique pathways around their homes with the all-new Pavers decor. The update also improves Palia's economy features to make the value of engaging in each of the gathering skills more equitable for new players. Additionally, fun new decorative items like adorable insect plushies can be collected in Bahari Bay, and players can now find books to fill their personal libraries with stories.

On top of the new housing and decor updates, patch .180 adds exciting new ways to connect with villagers and friends. Now, players can attain Level 5 Friendship with beloved villagers, including Jina, Hekla, and Einar, enabling them to earn exclusive decor rewards after completing each friendship questline. Additionally, Palians can come together to play the fan-favorite Hotpot mini-game and earn gold, which is now a permanent fixture in the Underground Black Market. Players will also find new ways to express themselves with the new chat bubble feature, to converse with friends, and deepen friendships.

In terms of new premium cosmetics, players can now take home the cuddly new Flutterfox Pet, upgrade their toolbox with the new cosmetic Tools Skins, and dress up their characters with the new Femme Fatale outfit or the Sakura and Palcat Pal cosmetic bundles. Additionally, The Flying Palcat Glider is now available as a stand-alone item and in the Playful Paws Bundle, which includes the Spring Flutterfox and Snowy Palcat Pal Outfit.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!