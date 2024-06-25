Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Palia, Singularity 6

Palia Releases New Summer Bloomin' Bounties Update

Singularity 6 has a new update out for Palia, as the Bloomin’ Bounties update adds a ton of content to the game this week.

Article Summary Explore Palia's Bloomin’ Bounties update with new Party Buff system.

Create with Magnificent Metal Building Blocks and Growable Furniture.

Win prizes at the return of Zeki’s Prize Wheel and Pirate Decor set.

Meet the newest Pal Pet, a Drake, and dress in new summer outfits.

Indie game developer and publisher Singularity 6 has released a new Summer update for Palia, as Bloomin' Bounties is available right now. Technically called Patch 0.181, this basically serves as an all-things Summer upgrade to the game, as Bahari Bay will bring the Black Market Underground out, along with Zeki's Prize Wheel, an enhanced Party Buff system, new industrial structures using new Building Blocks materials, and more. We have the developer notes for you below, and you can read the full patch notes on their website.

Palia – Bloomin' Bounties

Get Buff(ed) for Summer – Grab some pals and party up! Palia's new five-tier Party Buff system will grant players exclusive new rewards for completing Party Accomplishments.

– Grab some pals and party up! Palia's new five-tier Party Buff system will grant players exclusive new rewards for completing Party Accomplishments. Cultivate the Furniture of Your Dreams – What will players get for each Party Buff tier? Growable Furniture, of course. Cultivate Growable Furniture seeds by completing Party Accomplishments, planting, and sprouting unique pieces to decorate your home!

– What will players get for each Party Buff tier? Growable Furniture, of course. Cultivate Growable Furniture seeds by completing Party Accomplishments, planting, and sprouting unique pieces to decorate your home! Magnificent Metal Building Blocks – Get even more creative (and potentially very bourgeoisie!) with some industrious new Building Blocks materials, such as Copper, Iron, and Gold.

– Get even more creative (and potentially very bourgeoisie!) with some industrious new Building Blocks materials, such as Copper, Iron, and Gold. The Inspiration Station – Even the most visionary Palians need a healthy dose of inspiration to get the creativity flowing. Check out the new Home Tour Board, where players can visit and explore the sophisticated Dream Home designed by Tish, and get a sneak peek on what's to come in future patches.

– Even the most visionary Palians need a healthy dose of inspiration to get the creativity flowing. Check out the new Home Tour Board, where players can visit and explore the sophisticated Dream Home designed by Tish, and get a sneak peek on what's to come in future patches. Return of Zeki's Prize Wheel – The fan-favorite Zeki's Prize Wheel makes an illustrious return to the Black Market Underground. Palians can play Hotpot to earn Prize Wheel Coins and give the wheel a spin to earn awesome rewards.

– The fan-favorite Zeki's Prize Wheel makes an illustrious return to the Black Market Underground. Palians can play Hotpot to earn Prize Wheel Coins and give the wheel a spin to earn awesome rewards. Ahoy! New Treasured Decor – To celebrate the return of the Prize Wheel, Zeki has snuck in the brand new Pirate Decor Furniture Set as the latest booty, including more than ten treasured pieces.

– To celebrate the return of the Prize Wheel, Zeki has snuck in the brand new Pirate Decor Furniture Set as the latest booty, including more than ten treasured pieces. Reimagine the Housing Plot – Head to the Premium Store and checkout Palia's latest cosmetic offering: Landscapes. Explore the Wooded Grove, Kilima Heights, and Shipwreck Isles, and make your housing plot your own little adventure.

– Head to the Premium Store and checkout Palia's latest cosmetic offering: Landscapes. Explore the Wooded Grove, Kilima Heights, and Shipwreck Isles, and make your housing plot your own little adventure. Sunny Selections – It isn't summer without a fresh summer fit. The Bloomin' Bounties update brings three new outfits to the Premium Store, including the Buccaneer, Vintage Beachwear, and Seafoam Siren outfits. Keep your eyes peeled as there will be more additions to the Premium Store later in this update, particularly the Stellar Sorcery.

– It isn't summer without a fresh summer fit. The Bloomin' Bounties update brings three new outfits to the Premium Store, including the Buccaneer, Vintage Beachwear, and Seafoam Siren outfits. Keep your eyes peeled as there will be more additions to the Premium Store later in this update, particularly the Stellar Sorcery. Make a House with a Dragon – Like Dragons? Then avoid Dragon your feet to get your hands on the Drake, the newest Pal Pet to fly waddle around the streets of Kilima Village and beyond, available now in the Premium Store.

