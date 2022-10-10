Pandasaurus Games Will be Releasing A Persona 5 Royal Card Game

Pandasaurus Games announced this p[ast week they will be working with Atlus to release a Persona 5 Royal tabletop card game. The two companies shared the news last week, letting fans know that they would be making a brand new title based on the characters and settings from the hit RPG, and they even put an official date on it. Boasting that the game will be ready for release on October 21st, 2023. Unfortunately, they didn't really hand out a ton of info on the game, or even gave any kind of preview as to what it might look like.

What we do know is that the yet-to-be-named card game will be designed by Emerson Matsuuchi, who tabletop players may know best for his roles in designing the Century and Foundations of Rome board games. So they got a pretty good mind behind it as they will invite players to step into the shoes of the Phantom Thieves and play out their own adventure in what will ultimately be a cooperative card-based game. Here's more from the short announcement released last week.

"As a diehard fan of Persona 5 Royal, I cannot wait to bring the Palaces, Velvet Room, and [the] world of Persona 5 Royal onto tabletops everywhere in 2023," said Nathan McNair, Co-Owner of Pandasarus Games.

"Players will take on the roles of their favorite Phantom Thieves and fight to change the world in this cooperative card-based strategy game," said Matsuuchi as he teases about the gameplay.

