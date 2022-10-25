Panilla Saga Will Become Free-To-Play On Mobile Tomorrow

Ujoy Games announced this morning that they will officially be making Panilla Saga a free-to-play game on iOS and Android. The game had previously been released in the Oceanic market, giving a few different countries, especially China, a chance to play this brand new RPG title from the mobile devices. Now those of us in the west have a chance to try it out and see what the hype is for it. Those looking to play will be able to pre-download the game on October 25th at 7pm PT, while the servers will launch on October 26 at 8pm PT. You can read a little bit more about it below along with the latest trailer showing off how it will look.

"Panilla Saga is an interactive game where players must go on an epic adventure to fulfill a prophecy and save their homeland. Blending beautiful retro-style RPG elements with engaging strategic gameplay, the key to victory is strategically putting together a team of five heroes, each with a robust skill set and armor. Players must think about the heroes they have in their party, their weapons, and where they place them in their lineup for battle. With each battle won, heroes will allow players to create new combat strategies for their team."

"Six different factions and a plethora of lore make up the dozens of heroes available to obtain, each with its own strength and weaknesses. Players can develop a stronger affinity with heroes, helping them in future battles. There are also different minigames to participate in, such as bounty missions. These missions tap into the idle aspect of the game, where players will send their heroes out on a mission and come back later with rewards. Other games will give players a more hands-on approach by actively battling computer AI to gain rewards."