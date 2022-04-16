Paper Cut Mansion Is Coming To PC & Consoles Later This Year

Thunderful Publishing and Space Lizard Studio revealed this week they're going to be releasing Paper Cut Mansion sometime later this year. This is a beautiful-looking game as you're getting a rougelite horror title that's been set entirely in a papercraft world. You will explore the titular mansion, floor by floor, going around and solving puzzles while also battling enemies who are trying to stop you from completing quests within the labyrinth of a home. You'll gain new abilities along the way to help you combat those within the home as you attempt to solve the mystery behind the mansion. Enjoy the trailer below as we now patiently wait to find out when they'll release this one.

In Paper Cut Mansion you play as Toby, a police detective arriving at the road leading to the eponymous old mansion. You will put those detective skills to the test as you seek to unravel the story behind this bizarre place, with each run giving you the opportunity to collect another piece of evidence to be tacked on the Evidence Board. The intriguing cast of characters you will meet as you explore may help or hinder you: some will offer quests that can earn you helpful rewards, some will try to hide and some are out to get you.

Run by run, Paper Cut Mansion will offer you the opportunity of defining your playstyle as you unlock new abilities and discover new equipment that will give you a better chance of overcoming the challenges each procedurally generated run throws at you. Intrigue is further added through a dimension-hopping mechanic that lets you leap between alternate versions of the same location that switch up the aesthetics and gameplay.

With a variety of enemies, clues, quests, secrets, loot and compelling logic puzzles scattered throughout the mansion, there is always something intriguing to discover on each run, as well as a variety of things for you to do – from upgrading your kit, to solving puzzles, to delving into Paper Cut Mansion's twisting story. The game's incredible aesthetics are rendered using traditional and digital means. Each texture is hand-drawn on paper, then scanned into a computer, to be modeled into 3D paper crafts.