Paradise Lost Receives A New In-Depth Story Trailer

All In! Games have released a new trailer this week for Paradise Lost, going a little more in-depth about the game's story. Along with developer PolyAmorous, this particular trailer sends you all the way to the year 1980, where you are looking in on a world where WWII never ended. With you at the heart of Europe which is trapped, if you will, behind a wall of radiation and transformed into a nuclear wasteland by the Nazis. We pick up the story of Szymon, a recently orphaned child who knows nothing but this land and all of the disaster within as they come across an abandoned bunker. We'll let the trailer do the rest of the talking for itself as we patiently wait for the developers to reveal when this game will be coming out, as there's still no release date.

The Last Story on Earth. WWII persisted for 20 more years only to end in flames when the Nazis launched nuclear missiles on most of Europe. In the aftermath, the heart of Europe remains shrouded in the mystery of complete destruction and deadly radiation, inaccessible to the rest of the world. It's winter, 1980 when Szymon, a 12-year-old boy raised in a post-apocalyptic wasteland, finds a massive, abandoned Nazi bunker. Will he find what he's looking for? Explore an underground world, where Slavic mythology mixes with retrofuturistic technology. Uncover the story of the bunker, from its takeover by Polish rebels to the ultimate fate of its inhabitants. What happened to them? Despite the desolation of the bunker, a mysterious girl named Ewa contacts Szymon through the bunker's technology. If he can only find her, she might know the man in the picture. If he can find her, he finally won't be alone…