Paradox Interactive Announces PDXCON Remixed For May 2021

During the Paradox Insider event yesterday, Paradox Interactive revealed a new event on the way with PDXCON Remixed. With the world still dealing with the current COVID-19 pandemic, the company is realizing they're probably not going to have a physical event in 2021, so they've decided to just go ahead with an all-digital event set to happen from May 21st-23rd where fans will be able to get news on all their upcoming titles as well as talk part in a ton of online content. According to the team, it will be completely free to attend and will include announcements, panels, presentations from developers and designers, and interactive content. You can read a little bit more about the event and see the trailer below.

PDXCON Remixed brings the fun and excitement of Paradox's annual PDXCON event into a digital setting, including fan-favorite features including the PDXCON Announcement Show where a new game from Paradox Development Studio will be revealed for the first time. The Paradox Community Awards, live panels with Paradox developers, and much more will be shared with fans, free of charge, entirely through online streaming platforms.



"This has obviously been a very different year for all of us, and we've been working on how to switch up the PDXCON experience to meet the challenges that have come with it," said Paula Thelin, Events Manager at Paradox Interactive. "The answer is PDXCON Remixed – an event that takes the spirit and core features of PDXCON and turns them into an all-new event that's both familiar and welcoming, but with new surprises and innovations in store. We all hope you'll join us for this special event in May, and we're still looking forward to the next time we can see you all in person!"