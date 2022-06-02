Indie Games 2: ABLAZE & Bragelonne Publish New Video Game Artbook

Indie Games 2, the second artbook charting the history of independent video games, is being published by ABLAZE in partnership with European publisher Bragelonne, takes readers on a comprehensive exploration into the history, sounds, artwork, and characters of indie video games with the release of Indie Games 2 on August 3rd.

The new volume of the continuing series pays homage to some of the greatest success stories from the world of indie games and takes readers behind the scenes with some of the hottest independent studios that participated in their creation. Indie Games 2 will be distributed in-print by Diamond Comic and Diamond Book Distributors and will be available digitally through ABLAZE digital distribution partners.

Authored by gaming journalist Bounthavy Suvilay, Indie Games 2 continues a comprehensive exploration into major developments in indie video games since 2018. Superably illustrated and documented for enthusiasts and curious gamers alike, this book gives voice to those who drive this cultural industry. Featuring exclusive interviews and more than 300 illustrations, concept art and unpublished sketches, through which the reader will get a glimpse behind the scenes and get answers from key people in the indie gaming arena. Discover more than 300 indie game titles including: A Plague Tale: Innocence, A Short Hike, Children of Morta, Carto, Creaks, Eastward, Factorio, Frostpunk, Genesis Noir, Haven, LUNA – The Shadow Dust, Old Man's Journey, Return of the Obra Dinn, Sayonara Wild Hearts, Slay the Spire, Spelunky 2, Untitled Goose Game, When the Past Was Around, and many more. Indie Games 2 (Hardcover) by Bounthavy Suvilay · MSRP: $39.99 · Available August 3rd

Indie Games, the first volume in the series, is also available.

Video games have grown exponentially in recent years and have captured the hearts of millions thanks to the success of titles such as Minecraft, Journey, Limbo, Dead Cells, The Banner Saga or Firewatch. To compete with the blockbusters, the independents have had to be massively creative and come up with innovative gameplay, top-notch writing, original graphic universes, and sumptuous soundtracks. Indie GamesIndie Games pays homage to some of the greatest success stories in the world of independent video games. Indie Games contains more than three hundred images from titles that revolutionized the gaming industry. Full of anecdotes and interviews with personalities like industry veteran Eric Chahi and young designers like Ian Dallas. You will see behind the scenes at Indie studios, revealing the creators, designs, and marketing. This exploration will give you a better understanding on what is an "Indie" game. Official and authorized, with the participation of studios around the world, including over 50 interviews highlighting over 70 games, and with exclusive behind the scenes content provided by the studios, it serves as a fitting tribute to the audacity of these developers, who have elevated video games into an art. Indie Games (Hardcover) by Bounthavy Suvilay · MSRP: $39.99 · Available Now