Paradox Interactive Reveals Prison Architect: Island Bound

This morning, Paradox Interactive revealed their latest DLC addition to Prison Architect with another DLC called Island Bound. When prisoners can't be contained on the mainland, the next best solution is to send them to an island prison. This expansion flows smoothly into the already existing content of the game and essentially expands everything with more buildings, security options, construction opportunities, and prison customization. You'll be able to create island compounds that are essentially self-contained and don't require mainland access. But will you be able to keep order and keep everyone locked down? Here are the details from Paradox about the new content, along with screenshots, a new trailer, and a quote from the company. Island Bound will be available on June 11th, 2020 on PC and consoles.

"We originally teased Island Bound at PDXCON last year and our players have been speculating about what we've been creating ever since. Island Bound is our first all-original, full-fledged, content expansion for Prison Architect since Paradox purchased the IP in 2019," said Steacy McIlwham, Product Manager for Prison Architect at Paradox Interactive. "We are happy to bring Island Bound to all of Prison Architect's players on PC and console — a first in Prison Architect history." Sea and Air: Upgrade your prison's logistics with a variety of ferry and helicopter transport options that deliver supplies and inmates directly to docking areas around your compound. But be aware, there are now more access points to sneak contraband into the prison.

Chain Link Up: Maximize your prison's efficiency by linking docks, helipads, and roads to specific deliveries. You can even toggle what services are available to each delivery point within your compound.

Supermax Security: New security objects make it easier to search deliveries and prisoners as they enter the prison, or at key security checkpoints. Additional emergency services can be called when things get out of hand, including Air Firefighters, Elite Ops Teams, and Air Paramedics.

Island Life: Customize your Island or Connected Island Plot with over fifteen nautical tiles and objects. Shape the land around your compound with moats, rivers, and lakes for security, or for style — no access roads needed!

The Rock: Manage the world's most famous prison with two premade maps: Alcatraz Prison and Alcatraz Island.