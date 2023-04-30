Paradox Interactive Reveals Stellaris: Galactic Paragons Paradox Interactive dropped new details on the next expansions coming to Stellaris with a look at Galactic Paragons.

Paradox Interactive took time this past week to reveal the next Stellaris expansion on the way as we have new details on Galactic Paragons. This new addition to the game will give you a few new avenues for character and story progression, as you'll be able to take your leaders to the next level in many ways. There are also a number of changes coming to roles to make them a little more well-defined. The team is also working on the 3.8 Gemini update, currently in beta, that will add two multiplayer game modes: Cooperative PvE and Competitive PvP. We have the details of the new expansion below, which will arrive on May 9th, and you can get more details on the current beta in their forums.

Stellaris: Galactic Paragons Additions