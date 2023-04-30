Paradox Interactive Reveals Stellaris: Galactic Paragons
Paradox Interactive dropped new details on the next expansions coming to Stellaris with a look at Galactic Paragons.
Paradox Interactive took time this past week to reveal the next Stellaris expansion on the way as we have new details on Galactic Paragons. This new addition to the game will give you a few new avenues for character and story progression, as you'll be able to take your leaders to the next level in many ways. There are also a number of changes coming to roles to make them a little more well-defined. The team is also working on the 3.8 Gemini update, currently in beta, that will add two multiplayer game modes: Cooperative PvE and Competitive PvP. We have the details of the new expansion below, which will arrive on May 9th, and you can get more details on the current beta in their forums.
Stellaris: Galactic Paragons Additions
- Unique Council Roles: Specialized roles and benefits are included in Galactic Paragons to expand upon the new Council Mechanics in Stellaris! Find dozens of unique council roles based on your civics and government types, and unlock additional positions as your empire evolves.
- New Dynamic Leaders: Recruit, improve, and follow the leaders of your empire through the ages! You may shape them by picking their traits, selecting their veteran class, and guiding them toward their destiny up until they retire – or perish!
- Meet Galactic Heroes: Attract paragons of renown to your council: unique leaders with their own art, events, and stories may join your empire and bring their own benefits to your government. Or, discover four Legendary Paragons with intricate event chains and unique mechanics!
- New Traditions, Civics, And More:
- A new "Under One Rule" Origin that tells the tale of the leader who founded your empire
- Eight new Civics focused on leadership, from immortalizing the personalities of leaders past in digital archives to heavily optimized council selection via corporate charter
- 12 new Veteran Classes
- Hundreds of new Leader Traits
- Two new Tradition Trees, giving players new edicts and improved leaders
- New ships, art, and story content