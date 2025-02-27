Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Eleven Puzzles, Parallel Experiment

Parallel Experiment Release Delayed Until June 2025

After being annoucned last month for release in March, Parallel Experiment has been pushed back and will now be released this June

Article Summary Parallel Experiment release delayed to June to refine gameplay and design while preserving core features.

Co-op mode splits clues between detectives, demanding sharp teamwork to solve puzzles and foil the Cryptic Killer.

Explore hand-illustrated, noir-inspired environments that immerse players in a stylish, mystery-filled cityscape.

Note-taking is vital as players record clues and tackle collaborative puzzles in a challenging detective quest.

Indie game developer and publisher Eleven Puzzles have pushed back the release of their game Parallel Experiment to the Summer. Last month, the team revealed the game and planned to release it in March. However, the team has decided to push the game back, saying, "In their effort to deliver the game on time and to their high standards, they would have had to cut some 'nice-to-have' elements: extra features, optional puzzles, and even the mobile version." So, the game will now be released on June 5. Well, unless they need to push it back again.

Parallel Experiment

After getting tricked by the Cryptic Killer in Unboxing the Cryptic Killer, detectives Old Dog and Ally are back on the quest to capture the infamous criminal. A series of cryptic clues leads them across the city, taking them closer to uncovering his latest ominous scheme: the Parallel Experiment. While the detectives are uncertain about Cryptic Killer's exact plans, they know they must act fast to stop him. As they navigate this maze of clues, one question remains: Are they closing in on the Cryptic Killer or walking into yet another one of his traps? Determination is high—this time, they're not letting him get away. Two minds are better than one, and the only way you'll be able to catch the Cryptic Killer codes is by working together. Through separate screens, you and your friend will each be given half of a puzzle at each location. Communicate, collaborate, and work together to push your puzzle-solving skills to the limit.

Two Player Co-Op: In Parallel Experiment, the detectives are separated. You'll see different items and clues than your partner and will be tested on your communication!

In Parallel Experiment, the detectives are separated. You'll see different items and clues than your partner and will be tested on your communication! Challenging Collaborative Puzzles: Two brains are better than one when it comes to cracking the Cryptic Killer's codes.

Two brains are better than one when it comes to cracking the Cryptic Killer's codes. Explore Illustrated Worlds: Parallel Experiment's hand-illustrated environments are inspired by noir novels.

Parallel Experiment's hand-illustrated environments are inspired by noir novels. Draw on… Everything: You cannot solve a case without taking notes. At any time in the game, you can whip out a notebook and pen to make notes and scribble on your environment.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!