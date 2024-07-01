Posted in: Games, Taito, Video Games | Tagged: Inin Games, Parasol Stars: The Story of Bubble Bobble III

Parasol Stars Set For Console Release Next Week

Parasol Stars: The Story of Bubble Bobble III will be released next week for consoles, as the game got a brand new trailer.

Article Summary Parasol Stars: The Story of Bubble Bobble III hits consoles July 11, 2024.

TAITO teams up with ININ Games for the console release, with a fresh trailer.

Players journey with Bubby and Bobby to save planets using magical parasols.

Classic platformer loaded with power-ups, enemies, and adventurous gameplay.

Taito and ININ Games have confirmed that they will release Parasol Stars: The Story of Bubble Bobble III for consoles next week. Originally released on PC and eventually made it to consoles in the early '90s, the game is regarded as one of the very best of the entire Bubble Bobble series. Now you'll be able to play the game on modern consoles on July 11, 2024. But before that, the team released a new trailer, which you can check out here.

Parasol Stars: The Story of Bubble Bobble III

Parasol Stars: The Story of Bubble Bobble III is a classic platformer developed by TAITO that first graced the gaming scene in 1991. As a sequel to Rainbow Islands and the third installment in the legendary Bubble Bobble series, it recaptured the magic and charm that delighted fans worldwide. While it never made its way to arcades, it instead captivated players on home consoles, such as PC Engine and TurboGrafx, and home computers like the Amiga. Now, it's time to relive the excitement as Parasol Stars makes its triumphant return to modern platforms!

Players follow the adventures of two brothers, Bubby and Bobby, who embark on a mission to save their neighboring planets from an evil menace. Instead of shooting bubbles, they are now armed with colorful, dazzling parasols with magical powers. These parasols can also be used to shield against enemy attacks, stun foes, or unleash a torrent of high-scoring stars! Parasol Stars is loaded with power-ups that could mean the difference between a sweet win or a crushing defeat! Toss a bomb and blast your enemies to smithereens, or freeze time with a clock that's all yours to command. But don't get too comfy, or Death will sneak up on you and swipe one of your precious lives! Harness the power of the parasol and show off your skills in this epic adventure!

