Particle Hearts Releases New Trailer Highlighting Its Art Style

Get a better look at teh work that went into creating the art style behind Particle Hearts, as the devs released a new trailer

Article Summary Watch the new Particle Hearts trailer showcasing its unique particle-based art style and design process.

Developers from Underwater Fire offer a behind-the-scenes look at how the game's world is crafted in motion.

Explore a third-person adventure where special abilities let you manipulate particles to solve puzzles.

Meet mysterious creatures, uncover secrets, and experience a story full of intrigue in Particle Hearts.

Indie game developer Underwater Fire and publisher First Break Labs dropped an extended trailer this week for Particle Hearts, showing off more of the game's art style. You're getting nearly four minutes' worth of a developer-led look at how they went about creating the world this game takes place in, as they take viewers on a step-by-step process of how they went about forming everything in a world where everything is viewed in particles. It's a pretty cool process to check out, as they have basically made a world that never really stops moving, which makes for interesting gameplay int he process as in many ways, the character and the map are essentially one. Enjoy the trailer above as the game will officially be released on PC via Steam on August 25, 2025.

Particle Hearts

Particle Hearts is a third-person adventure game where you explore a world made entirely of particles. Use special abilities to manipulate those particles, solve puzzles, avoid detection, and navigate this sinister and beautiful land. Along the way, you meet various creatures, some of which will help you understand your purpose and others who are tasked with hiding it from you. Collect memories, find hidden paths, and piece together your connection to this land that isn't always what it seems. Explore a world made entirely of particles. Use special abilities to manipulate those particles, solve puzzles, avoid detection, and uncover the role you play in this sinister and beautiful land.

Gain multiple abilities that allow you to manipulate the particles around you.

Use your abilities to solve puzzles, evade enemies, and gain access to hidden areas.

Freely explore open environments any way you'd like.

Experience a story where the line between friend and foe is often blurred. Meet various creatures that help you unravel your purpose in this land.

