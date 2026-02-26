Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Grinding Gear Games, Path of Exile

Path of Exile: Mirage Confirmed For Launch Next Week

Path of Exile: Mirage brings a ton of new content to the first game in the series, as players will experience Arabian-inspired content

Article Summary Path of Exile: Mirage launches next week with content inspired by Arabian legends and desert necromancy.

Face the Afarud, battle new Warlocks, and free powerful Djinn imprisoned across Wraeclast's landscapes.

Mirages let players replay Endgame Maps with new modifiers, threats, and opportunities for double rewards.

Choose unique Wishes before each Mirage, unlocking currencies, enhanced gems, and rare loot variations.

Indie game developer and publisher Grinding Gear Games has a new update coming to the first Path of Exile title, as the new Mirage update arrives next week. The content is clearly Arabian-influenced, as you'll fight a rogue sect of the Faridun who have managed to capture and siphon off the powers and energies of a captured Djinn. We have some of the dev details below, and you can check out more on their website, as the content will launch on March 6, 2026.

Path of Exile: Mirage

Confront the Afarud, a desert-dwelling sect of necromancers who have stolen and imprisoned Djinn across Wraeclast. Their mysterious rituals drain Djinn of their energy for unknown purposes, threatening ancient forces tied to the history of the Maraketh. Players will encounter imprisoned Djinn guarded by Afarud Warlocks. After defeating these enemies, Varashta, an ancient Maraketh sorceress, will uncover the Astral Realm through a Mirage to break the tether trapping the captive Djinn. These Mirages aren't just fractured illusions – they replicate much of the content and enhancement players have applied to the map, creating a powerful new way to double up on enhanced encounters and rewards.

Wishes

Before entering a Mirage, Varashta will offer the following choices of one of three Wishes, powerful modifiers that drastically reshape the Mirage experience, but not limited to:

Wish for Glyphs: Converting Portal and Wisdom Scroll drops into other currencies.

Converting Portal and Wisdom Scroll drops into other currencies. Wish for Avarice: Replacing the number of packs in an area with Gilded enemies that convert equipment into Gold.

Replacing the number of packs in an area with Gilded enemies that convert equipment into Gold. Wish for Godhood: Granting extreme power such as invulnerability within the Mirage.

Each Wish is tied to one of three Djinn's powerful sigils: Sand, Fire, or Water. These Coins can be used on a max-level skill gem to corrupt it and grant a random support gem effect matching the coin's colour. Depending on the chosen sigil, monsters within the Mirage will have a small chance to drop one of the new currencies:

Coin of Knowledge

Coin of Power

Coin of Skill

Rewind Fate

Mirages are an "imperfect" copy of an area that a Djinn occupies, with the feature to copy almost anything as long as it is within the domain of the Djinn. This very imperfection enables enterprising exiles to "replay" the contents of an Endgame Map, such as Strongboxes, Blights, or Legions twice, but with side effects. For instance:

Factions of a Legion may appear differently from the original copy.

A variety of strongboxes may change.

Empowered mechanics with new threats or rewards customised to each mechanic within the Mirage itself: Mirage Ultimatums are gaining dangerous modifiers like Restless Ground or Quicksand, but in reward can offer new Sinistral and Dextral Catalysts, improving jewellery by boosting the effectiveness of a prefix or suffix modifier. Mirage Kalguuran Ore potentially transforming into a Thaumaturgic Hourglass, producing large amounts of Thaumaturgic Dust. Mirage Blights featuring Afarud-infested lanes that can reward a new base type: the Cord Belt, which can be anointed to grant a Passive Tree notable.



