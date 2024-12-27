Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Abonico Game Works, Path of Fury

Path of Fury: Episode I – Tetsuo's Tower Arrives in Early 2025

Path of Fury: Episode I – Tetsuo’s Tower has been announced for Meta Quest, as the VR action adventure game is coming early next year

Article Summary Path of Fury: Tetsuo's Tower is set for early 2025 release on Meta Quest VR, promising intense action gameplay.

Climb Tetsuo's Tower by blocking and punching through enemies, testing skill and endurance.

Features talents like Akihiko Serikawa, Ramón Álvarez, and Nacho Serapio for dynamic action.

Mike Galeck's art direction enhances the VR experience with cinematic visuals and immersive storytelling.

VR developer Leonard Menchiari and publisher Abonico Game Works have announced that Path of Fury: Episode I – Tetsuo's Tower will be released in early 2025. The game will give you a hell of a workout as you fight your way through several enemies using your arms to block and punch. Slowly climbing the tower floor by floor, constantly getting tougher until you reach the top. Enjoy the trailer and info here while we wait for a release date.

Path of Fury: Episode I – Tetsuo's Tower

In Path of Fury: Episode I – Tetsuo's Tower, you're thrust into a relentless gauntlet, armed with nothing but your fists and raw willpower. Tetsuo's fortress rises above you, each floor crawling with enemies that are ready to end you. Your only option? Punch your way through every last one of them. Precision and speed are everything. Each enemy has a weakness—you'll have to find it and strike before they swarm. As the floors stack higher, so do the odds. The action doesn't let up, and neither can you. This is pure, high-stakes combat where every punch counts, and hesitation could be fatal. Path of Fury doesn't just test your skill—it tests your endurance. The question is: how far can you go?

This project featured the talents of Akihiko Serikawa, a Japanese actor known for productions like The Bus Stop (2024) and The Japon (2019), who brought charisma and depth to the characters. Also involved was Ramón Álvarez, a renowned stunt specialist with credits in films such as Gladiator 2 (2024) and No Time to Die (2021), whose expertise added dynamic action and realism to the scenes. Finally, Nacho Serapio, a martial arts expert and action film director known for projects like Bullets and Katanas (2023), contributed his choreographic skills and direction to the combat sequences. Together, these professionals crafted a trailer that combines immersive storytelling and high-impact visual action.

Mike Galeck is a filmmaker and CGI specialist who boasts over 15 years of experience in creating visual content for film, television, and video games. Renowned for his expertise in art direction, post-production, and visual effects, he has worked with international brands such as PlayStation, Duracell, and Henkel, developing award-winning commercials. In recent years, Galeck has shifted his focus to the gaming industry, contributing as Art Director and Videographer to standout virtual reality titles like Path of Fury and OVRDARK.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!