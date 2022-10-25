Pathfinder: Wrath Of The Righteous Reveals Season 2 Pass Details

Owlcat Games released full details this week for their plans for the Second Season content for Pathfinder: Wrath Of The Righteous. The current details are that players who purchase the pass will be getting three brand-new DLCs, which have yet to be named. However, as you can see from their notes below, they already have them planned out as far as what kind of content you'll be receiving. Which is an interesting twist to see them basically reveal everything and not holding back any kind of info so that people know exactly what they're buying. You can currently pre-order the pass today, but for now, here's what we know about it.

Pathfinder: Wrath Of The Righteous – Season Pass 2

"New friends and enemies, dangers and rewards await you — both as extensions of the main Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous campaign and as standalone experiences.

DLC #4: Here comes a new companion for the Knight Commander's party and a new playable class: the ever-changing shifter! Bolster your party with a reliable brawler, capable of taking on the aspects of various wild beasts. Delve into the lost secrets of Old Sarkoris. And who knows? Maybe you will even find new love, one transcending time itself.

DLC #5: This new standalone campaign picks up where the 'Through the Ashes' DLC story left off. A new demon lord with hordes of frozen minions is emerging from the depths of the Abyss. With the Knight Commander busy elsewhere, what can a group of regular adventurers with no mythic powers do to save the day? This expansion offers a 6-7 hour story, which you can play independently or with the hero from your 'Through the Ashes' save game. And when you're done, a new dungeon in the main campaign will be open for the Knight Commander to explore.

This new standalone campaign picks up where the 'Through the Ashes' DLC story left off. A new demon lord with hordes of frozen minions is emerging from the depths of the Abyss. With the Knight Commander busy elsewhere, what can a group of regular adventurers with no mythic powers do to save the day? This expansion offers a 6-7 hour story, which you can play independently or with the hero from your 'Through the Ashes' save game. And when you're done, a new dungeon in the main campaign will be open for the Knight Commander to explore. DLC #6: During your first visit to Kenabres, things didn't go well. Now that the demonic assault has been thwarted, and the crusaders are preparing their final counterattack, why not take a little break? Kenabres, burned and rebuilt, is holding a new festival, and the Knight Commander will be the guest of honor. This is your chance to spend some quality time away from the battlefields together with your companions – and, perhaps, go on a special date with your loved one. Be careful, though: the war isn't over yet, and even the new, peaceful Kenabres might be hiding its share of secrets."