PAX East Confirmed For Boston Return In Late March 2026

After PAX East wrapped up, the team gave one more announcement, confirming the event will be coming back to Boston again in 2026

Article Summary PAX East returns to Boston from March 26-29, 2026 at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center.

2025’s event drew over 100,000 fans in-person and even more participating digitally worldwide.

Highlights included Greg Miller’s keynote, previews of Elden Ring: Nightreign and Dune: Awakening.

The expo featured major studios, indie showcases, tournaments, panels, concerts, and cosplay galore.

Penny Arcade and ReedPop confirmed this week that they will bring PAX East back to Boston again for 2025, returning to its original slot in late March. The event will come back to the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center as it will run from Thursday, March 26, through Sunday, March 29, 2026. Which means it comes back to around the usual time people have attended the convention in the past, but also a bit of sour news as it's usually cold as hell in late March, so back to wearing an extra layer to get around town. We have the rest of the end-of-event announcement for you below as the team waxed eloquent about everything that happened during 2025's event, while looking ahead to PAX West this September.

PAX East 2025

PAX East 2025 welcomed more than a hundred thousand attendees from all over the world, with even more fans coming together digitally to participate in the festivities hosted across Twitch, Steam, and other online platforms. Highlights from the jam-packed weekend include a storytime keynote with Greg Miller, a glimpse at Elden Ring Nightreign from Bandai Namco, and a return to the planet Arrakis in Dune: Awakening from developer Funcom.

The show also featured a massive expo hall with games industry titans, indie developers, tabletop freeplay areas, and intense gaming tournaments in the PAX Arena including the likes of Capcom and Tekken 8. Off the show floor attendees enjoyed thoughtful panel discussions, live concerts, elaborate cosplays, and community meetups. Relive the annual celebration of gaming and pop culture, or catch it for the first time with uploads of all the recorded content on the official PAX YouTube channel.

"I'm ready to do another PAX East next weekend," said Jerry Holkins, co-founder of PAX, Penny Arcade, and Child's Play Charity. "But they said it had to be next year, or whatever."

