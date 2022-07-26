PAX West Reveals Multiple Major Exhibitors For 2022 Event

ReedPop and Penny Arcade finally revealed some of the major exhibitors coming to PAX West 2022, including some returning names. If you happened to attend the event in 2021, you may have noticed there was a lot missing from that event, which was to be expected to a degree since we were (and still are) in the middle of a pandemic. A lot of companies, even those based in Seattle, chose not to participate. This year it appears some of those names have returned as the company promoted Nintendo, SEGA, Bandai Namco, Devolver Digital, MiHoYo, Tripwire Interactive, Koch Media, Larian Studios, and Yacht Club Games would all be making a return. As well as tech companies Intel, AMD, and ASUS would all be on the convention floor.

While those are all awesome additions, it should be noted that we're still not seeing Xbox or Sony have a presence (yet), nor have we heard much on the tabletop front as there are companies who attend and don't just wait for PAX Unplugged. Not to mention all the indie developers yet to be named. We're guessing this will be another year in which the sixth floor of the convention center won't be used, so everything will be in the main hall and partially in the annex of the now rebranded Seattle Convention Center. You can read more along with a quote below about the exhibitors as the event will take place September 2-5th, and will still have health and safety guidelines for attendance.

Nintendo, Sega, Bandai Namco, MiHoYo, tinyBuild, Devolver Digital, Yacht Club Games, and more are some of the biggest publishers in gaming excited to showcase their latest and greatest at PAX West 2022. Developers including Larian Studios, Tripwire Interactive, Thunderful Games, and more will be taking over the expo floor ready to show both beloved and unannounced titles. Visit booths of tech giants such as Intel, AMD, ASUS, and AORUS GIGABYTE, AAA and indie publishers alike including Finji, Apogee Entertainment, Koch Media, Brace Yourselves Games, Raw Fury, Studio Wildcard, Ysbryd Games, PM Studios, among others, ready to partake in PAX West. Additionally, PAX continues to plan out a vivacious weekend schedule filled with gaming competitions, panels galore, live shows from Penny Arcade, esports competitions in the PAX Arena, and concerts featuring video game-inspired music. PAX West will also provide an opportunity for the community to come together with tabletop lounges and freeplay sections featuring PC and console games, with more information to come at a later date. "As you can see, we're taking our PAX East momentum and we're bringing it to Seattle," said Jerry Holkins, co-founder of Penny Arcade and PAX. "But, let's stay safe out there. We're proud of our health and safety requirements at the shows, but they work best when they're observed broadly – even outside the show. Observing the rules is how we can have nice things."