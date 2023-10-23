Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, PDP Gaming, Video Games | Tagged: PDP, Performance Designed Products

PDP Reveals Several Items For Their Fall 2023 Lineup

Back at NYCC 2023, PDP showed off several new game controllers they will have for sale this Fall as you plan for holiday shopping.

Performance Designed Products (PDP) took time during NYCC 2023 to reveal several items they will have in stock for the fall and possible holiday shopping. The company primarily focused on the various game controllers they'll have this year, which includes the REALMz controllers and the REMATCH Glow, both for the Nintendo Switch, as well as an updated model for their Xbox remote control. We have more info and images for you on all of their reveals below.

REALMz Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch

Experience a new dimension of gaming with the REALMz Wired Controller. Collect, play, and conquer with this officially licensed controller featuring a figurine living inside the grip, a unique multi-layered design, and all-day comfort and performance.

REALMz Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch

Hold the game realms in the palms of your hands with the REALMz Wireless Controller. Featuring a collectible figurine, a multi-layered design, and a built-in rechargeable battery, this officially licensed controller is in a world of its own.

Afterglow Wave Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch

See your gaming in a new light with the Afterglow Wave Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch. Customize your gameplay, create colorful displays, and more with this officially licensed controller.

Afterglow Wave Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S & PC

See your gaming in a new light with the Afterglow Wave Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S & PC! With its intuitive button mapping, you can enhance your gaming precision. Customize your gameplay, create colorful displays, and more with this officially licensed controller.

REMATCH Glow Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch

Are you ready for the ultimate rematch? Dive into unmatched control with the Super Icon Glow Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch. Revel in its customizable features, crystal-clear in-game audio, and intuitive USB-chat functionalities. And now, the glow-in-the-dark magic expands to Xbox! The REMATCH GLOW Advanced Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S also features the same brilliant features and PDP Control Hub app compatibility as their other REMATCH Advanced Wired Controllers. Ready to illuminate your gameplay, it's primed to conquer any challenge.

AIRLITE Wired Headset for Nintendo Switch

Play all day in the AIRLITE Wired Headset. Built for comfort and immersive gameplay, you'll never want to take off this thoughtfully designed headset officially licensed for Nintendo!

Nemesis Media Remote for Xbox Series X|S

The Nemesis Media Remote is a sleek Xbox media remote crafted from 50% recycled plastic, featuring backlit buttons, Xbox controls, and the ability to manage TV volume, channels, and power, all powered by a rechargeable battery that charges via solar panel or USB-C.

