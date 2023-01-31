Peaky Blinders: The King's Ransom Releases New Characters Trailer Get a better look at the factions and characters in Peaky Blinders: The King’s Ransom as the VR game shows more in the latest trailer.

VR developer and publisher Maze Theory has released a new trailer for Peaky Blinders: The King's Ransom, giving you a better look at the characters. This isn't just a spotlight on the people you already know in the series; this is a better look at the new faces you'll come across and the effect they'll have on the names you know. You'll see them collide with Thomas Shelby and his cohorts, which include the Winter's Children, who are a politically-motivated gang that are constantly a thorn in your side. As well as The Tong, a brotherhood from London's Chinese community that are extremely protective of Limehouse. We have more info for you and the trailer down below, as the game is set to be released on March 9th for Meta Quest 2 and PICO 4.

"The contrast between Peaky Blinders: The King's Ransom's adrenaline-pumping moments of action, and the somewhat dubious morals of all of those involved, is something we wanted to highlight in this trailer," said Tim Jones, Game Director at Maze Theory. "We set out to add to the amazing lore behind the Peaky Blinders franchise by bringing brand new gangs and original characters into the world. We think fans of the series, along with wider action-adventure fans, will really connect with these key protagonists."

Winter's Children – They fight for the workers and see the Shelbys as bourgeois oppressors. Not everyone is opposed to their position, but do their ends justify their violent means?

